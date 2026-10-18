A college student posted a throwback TikTok clip showing her hallway covered in white stuffing, torn boxes, papers, and a pink stuffed animal after an apparent act of vandalism. Lola Sommer, posting as @lolasommerr, shared the video that has gained hundreds of thousands of views. On-screen text in the clip read that a random girl had vandalized their door because she thought her cheating boyfriend lived there.

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Sommer later posted a storytime TikTok video with the caption “sorry I’m not a very good story teller but here’s the story time!!!” She explained that she and her roommates had just returned late from practice and found the mess near the green door marked 624. Her first reaction, she said, was “Oh my God, one of us has a stalker, and we’re all gonna die,” so she called the police.

Sommer stated that she no longer lives at the apartment and that the incident happened a while ago. She added that the girl later cleaned everything up, apologized, and that they never had problems afterward. She asked viewers not to look for the girl or send hate, describing it as just a funny story.

The elevator conversation that explained the mess

While riding the elevator down to let the police in, Sommer said she was on the phone with her parents describing the vandalism. Another girl in the elevator asked if she was on the 6th floor. Sommer replied that she was and asked if the girl had seen what happened. The other girl then said, “That was me.”

Sommer recounted that she thought the girl was kidding at first and responded, “Girl, you’re lying.” The girl reportedly explained that she had thought it was her boyfriend’s apartment and must have gotten the floor wrong. She apologized and offered to clean it up right away. Sommer asked, “What are the odds of that?” and told her it was okay if she cleaned the area.

Sommer said she went back upstairs with the officer so he could take a report. She explained that she wanted everything documented because she was worried the apartment complex might try to charge them for any damages. The girl returned with supplies and began stuffing the debris into the trash. Police calls over scares that turn out harmless happen more often than people think, like when a woman asked an officer to handle something creepy inside her car.

As the girl cleaned, Sommer described standing there awkwardly and saying, “Um, okay, like, thanks.” She said she felt bad and wondered whether she should help. She and her roommate asked what the boyfriend had done, but Sommer stated that she does not really remember and thinks he was just a cheater or something.

Sommer said they ended up keeping a Polaroid picture of the couple and putting it on their door for the rest of the year. She added that she later saw the guy almost every day and would react with an awkward “um” each time. Viewers had asked how the girl did not know the correct room if she was dating him. Sommer said she and her roommates wondered the same thing and suggested he might have lived on the floor below or that the girl got off at the wrong stop.

Several viewers responded to the original video. One commenter wrote, “Ok that’s valid but she’s coming back to clean that sh-t up and pay for damages.” Another said, “This was a memory I’ll hold onto forever.”

A third commenter stated, “I’d be mad as f–k. idc if he cheated but at the very least get the floor and number right.” Others noted the embarrassing mistake and stressed the need to double-check information before reacting.

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