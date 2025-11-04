What police thought was a sudden death just became a murder case after they learned who was in the hotel room

A Taiwanese social media star named Hsieh Yu-hsin was found dead in a hotel bathtub in Malaysia. She was 31 years old and had more than 546,000 people following her on Instagram under the name Iris Hsieh. Hotel staff found her body around 1:40 in the afternoon at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

Recommended Videos

According to People, the police looked at this as just a sudden death. But things changed when they dug deeper into what happened. The local police chief, Datuk Fadil Marsus, said they are now treating this as a murder investigation.

The big shift came when police found out who was with Hsieh that day. A Malaysian rapper named Namewee was the last person spotted with her. His real name is Wee Meng Chee. News reports say he was in the same hotel room when everything happened. Now police are looking closely at where both of them went and what they did.

Things took a wild turn pretty fast

Namewee is pretty famous in Malaysia. The 42-year-old makes music videos about topics that get people talking. Police arrested him the same day they found Hsieh’s body. When they picked him up, officers said they found pills that looked like ecstasy on him. Tests showed he had different drugs in his system like amphetamines, methamphetamine, ketamine, and THC.

News outlets first said Namewee was charged with having and using illegal drugs. But Officer Fadil cleared things up when he talked to reporters. He said Namewee got arrested for possibly having and using drugs, but then got let go after saying he was not guilty in court on October 24. They kept him locked up for two days before letting him walk free.

Namewee put out his own statement on Instagram after all this went down. He said he never took any drugs and that he’s just been drinking alcohol lately. He also said he felt really bad about what happened to Hsieh.

Police have reclassified the death of Taiwanese influencer Hsieh Yu-hsin, who was found dead at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur last month, as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.



Kuala Lumpur police chief CP Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed the reclassification in a statement today,… pic.twitter.com/2ck9y5N0sP — Malay Mail (@malaymail) November 4, 2025

In his post, he complained that the ambulance took almost an hour to get there. He told his followers that the full story will come out when police finish their report, but that could take two or three months.

The police are not leaving any stone unturned here. “Investigations are ongoing from all angles, including individuals who were last with the victim. We will review all movements of both the victim and the suspect to determine whether he is a suspect,” Officer Fadi said.

This careful work is similar to how police handled another disturbing case involving a 2-year-old left bleeding after a brutal stabbing.

Police are still working on figuring out exactly what went down in that hotel room. These kinds of cases, like the horrifying discovery of a 7-year-old boy found in a freezer, show us why it’s so important for police to do their homework and get all the facts straight.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy