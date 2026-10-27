One Utah woman is advising customers to never leave a store without checking their receipts after allegedly encountering a massive overcharge at a craft store.

Debbie Dujanovic, who posts as @debbiedujanovicmedia, says a purchase left her facing an alleged 1,122% overcharge on an item that cost $9.02, including tax. She shared the incident on Instagram, claiming it was the fifth time she had experienced a similar issue.

Dujanovic said that on Saturday, July 18, she visited a craft store and purchased one item for $9.02 with tax. She explained that the next day, Sunday, July 19, she logged into her banking app to check the charge. She claimed the craft store had posted not $9.02 but more than $110 to her credit card for the same purchase.

Her account of the craft store purchase and response plan

Because she said this marked the fifth time she had caught a significant overcharge, she outlined the steps she planned to take. A text overlay in the video listed five places where she said she had previously noticed similar issues: a pizza joint, a restaurant, a baseball game venue, a retail store, and a craft store.

She stated that her first step would be to return to the craft store the next day, but only after checking her banking app again to see if the error had been flagged and fixed automatically. Pricing confusion isn’t unique to craft stores, as one shopper found when a grocery store’s $12.99 Sprite app deal left her paying far more than the advertised sale price without the app.

She continued that if the charge was not corrected on its own, she would go back on Monday with her receipt in hand. She said she would explain the overcharge to store staff and show them her bank statement if needed. She expressed hope that the store would fix the problem while she stood there.

Dujanovic said that if the craft store told her she was wrong, she would calmly walk to her car, drive to her bank, and file a dispute regarding the overcharge to her Visa. She noted that she used a credit card rather than a debit card, so the money had not already been taken from her checking account. She claimed that in her experience, Visa would kind of suspend the charge and then work it out with the retailer.

She added that she hoped the dispute would reach that point. She stated, “I hope they pull all of the video from inside the store, weed through it, and they’ll see that at 2:12 PM on 7/18/26, Debbie D walked through the line with one item for $9.02 with tax.” As she mentioned “one item,” she held up her index finger.

Viewers shared their own habits in the comments. One person wrote that they pay by cash always because they are a hair stylist who works with cash and always take a receipt. Another commenter said, “We need to call it what it is, it wasn’t an overcharge, that is theft and I am sorry that happened to you but so happy you have receipts to back up your claim.”

A third viewer stated, “I always use a credit card and not debit card. Much easier to dispute with a credit card.” One person added, “I’ve returned to the old habit of cash.” Another wrote, “They always ask if you want your receipt. I usually say no. Not anymore.”

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