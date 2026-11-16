A New York City woman says four ceiling leaks from the unit above have turned her apartment into a nightmare over the past six months, with the latest involving a bidet hose left running all night. Alli shared the details in a TikTok video she labeled as day 345 of living in what she called the apartment from hell. On-screen text read “Harassing neighbors backstory + update” while she applied makeup in a white tank top.

She claimed the most recent leak kept her awake, emptying buckets to stop the place from flooding. Alli stated that the neighbors left a bidet hose they had added to their toilet running overnight, sending more than 10 gallons of water through the ceiling. She added that she later heard them joking about it in the hallway.

Alli said she and her partner stepped outside, confronted the neighbors, and ended up in a big verbal altercation. She claimed that afterward the woman upstairs began throwing temper tantrums, stomping around at hours like 6 a.m. and midnight, and walking past their front door while cussing them out.

Creator says neighbors found her videos and she located their family online

Alli stated that she recently discovered the neighbors know she is a creator and have been watching the apartment story along with her viewers. She described a comment on one of her videos that said they were moving and added “Bye, Karen.” She said the remark seemed odd, so she checked the profile photo and thought the person looked familiar. At first she believed it was her neighbor.

After searching online, Alli claimed she found out the commenter was the neighbor’s sister. She said the neighbors had located her first, which prompted her to do a deeper search and identify their whole family. Alli noted that it is surprising how much information is available about people who are not public creators. She added that everyone is now aware of each other’s business and that she finds it funny they call her a Karen when they have caused the problems.

In a follow-up TikTok video, Alli described an awkward showing of the apartment that took place while she and her partner were still living there. She said the broker who arrived was the same one who had done their original FaceTime tour. When he asked how it had been, she replied, “Horrible,” and he acted surprised.

Later, he told her he had been surprised when the landlord mentioned all the problems because he had told the landlord that she and her partner seemed like a nice couple. Alli said this showed the landlord had made it sound as if they were the issue rather than the apartment.

During the tour, Alli stayed seated in a chair. She heard one prospective renter say in the entryway, “Wow, man, this seems like way too good of a price. What’s the catch?” The broker answered that he was trying to move the unit quickly because he was going on vacation in two weeks.

Alli pointed out that the same broker had earlier told them the last tenant stayed only two months because of a work matter. She claimed that person actually left because of roaches, and that the tenant before that one also left after only a couple of months.

Alli said the situation grew uncomfortable once people reached the bedroom. She claimed several asked about her experience while the broker stayed nearby. She told one group, “I’ll just say this: we’ve had endless problems here, and I would not recommend it.” The broker tried to downplay the issues by saying things had been dealt with.

When another person asked, Alli replied, “I’ll just say this: there’s a lot of public information on publicly listed websites where you can research this building and learn about our experience.” She said the broker immediately cut her off, claimed another tour was coming, and rushed the person out after about 30 seconds.

Alli described the broker as clearly flustered and said her own heart was racing. She maintained that she stayed polite. When one visitor asked about noise, she answered that it was not noisy. When the broker answered a question for her, she corrected him by saying she would not put it that way.

She stated that the landlord, the broker, and the neighbors have all tried to make it seem as if she and her partner are the problem despite the documented issues. Alli added that the apartment has been a nightmare and that she cannot wait to leave, though the move-out date is close. Neighbor conflicts have pushed others in New York to take action too, like one woman who installed no trespassing signs after Ring video of neighbors confronting her son.

Viewers in the comment section responded with questions and advice about what she should do next. One commenter asked whether she has a lawyer and whether she can sue for harassment and duress. Another simply wrote, “Where’s the landlord?” A third suggested the building superintendent or management should take care of the situation and that her insurance company should be notified as well.

One person stated, “I don’t understand how they’re not violating their lease. You need to talk to the landlord and if need be get a lawyer, and then I guarantee your landlord will evict them.” Another remarked, “Crazy because I would be so apologetic being it was my fault flooding someone’s apartment.”

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