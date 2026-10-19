A woman named Lauren, who posts on TikTok as @lauren_kravchishin, shared a video that has gained hundreds of thousands of views. She filmed herself in a sunny parking lot after arriving to collect what she described as her new Tesla. On-screen text in the clip reads “tesla got my order wrong.”

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Lauren said she came to pick up the car and discovered the order was incorrect. She stated that the vehicle had a black interior even though she had ordered white. She walked toward a white Tesla Model 3 parked in spot A47, with other Teslas nearby, and filmed through the windshield and passenger window to show the black seats.

She told viewers she had been excited to get the car. In the caption of the post she wrote “TESLA you ruined my day.” In the video, she added that the mix-up ruined her day a little bit and that she had sat in about an hour of traffic just to reach the location. She said she would now have to wait longer for the correct interior.

White cabin materials need regular cleaning to stay bright

Lauren said the car was supposed to have her white interior and that the black seats were a big mistake. She filmed the rear of the white Tesla, including the license plate area, and then pointed the camera at the ground to end the clip. She told Tesla she loved the company but called the error significant. Ownership problems with a Tesla can get far costlier, as when one woman claimed a mechanic’s employee told her she signed away her boyfriend’s Tesla.

A guide from Chemical Guys outlines a careful process for cleaning white leather without causing yellowing. The steps begin with vacuuming surface debris using a soft brush attachment, focusing on seams and perforations. The cleaner is tested in a hidden spot first, then applied only to a microfiber towel rather than sprayed directly onto the seat.

Each section is wiped with a clean towel and followed by a lightly damp towel to remove residue. The material is dried evenly with airflow and without heavy heat. A light conditioner and protective sealant are applied afterward. Chemical Guys notes that weekly vacuuming, monthly cleaning, UV protection, and regular conditioning help keep the surface looking fresh.

According to Bespoke Master, white interiors can make a cabin appear brighter and more spacious. The same source states that dust, stains, and dirt show more easily than on darker colors, so higher maintenance is required. It recommends stain-resistant materials and daily cleaning to avoid yellowing from sunlight.

Viewers responded to Lauren’s video with a mix of practical advice and lighthearted takes on the interior mix-up. One person who said they had sold cars for 10 years pointed out a common issue with light-colored seats and wrote, “I sold cars for 10 years and all I can say is watch out for the blue dye transfer from jeans.”

Another commenter questioned the appeal of the ordered color and wrote, “Why would you want white interior? Major maintenance and easy to stain.” A separate viewer offered a different perspective on the cabin and wrote, “Teslas feel like a hospital room.”

Some framed the error as potentially positive. One person wrote, “It’s a blessing in disguise. Take it!!” while another simply noted, “Free upgrade btw.” A more critical commenter wrote, “Trash car to begin with anyways. I cut them off everyday on purpose.” One viewer raised a safety-related point and wrote, “Wonder if Tesla made the interior fire resistant for when it goes up in flames.”

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