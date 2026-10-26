A California mother says she wanted nothing more than a safe place for her young daughter to play. But days after she poured a concrete walkway in her yard, a city building inspector showed up with a red tag, claiming the project violated rules against third-car driveways. Her TikTok video documenting the encounter has since surpassed 14 million views.

Leslie Diana, who posts on TikTok as @lllleslieeee, shared the footage from her home in McFarland. The clip opened with a handheld view of the stamped concrete surface running through the residential yard. In the video, Ring doorbell footage captured an older man identifying himself as David Watson, the building inspector, arriving days later.

Watson held up a red paper and said, “I’m giving you guys a red tag. You can’t have a third car driveway in the city.” He added that the concrete on the side “is not allowed here. Nobody else has it.” The homeowner asked why no one said anything during an earlier visit, and Watson replied, “they had already poured it. Most of it, every bit of it was almost poured.”

Local news reports on the stop-work notice and ordinance

Leslie claimed in her TikTok caption that other houses nearby have the same style or even more concrete, including driveways where people park cars. She stated that their concrete was not intended for parking, which is why they did not put rebar under the walkway. She wrote that they are not being heard and are instead being laughed at by the girls in the city hall office, calling it disrespectful and disgusting.

Leslie added that the inspector was being racist toward her partner and her, saying she has never felt that way before. She stated, “Just because we are young does not mean we won’t stand up for ourselves. We won’t be bullied by anyone. City of McFarland DO BETTER.”

In an update TikTok video, Leslie said she was replying to a user and noted that local news ran a story on their situation. She claimed that she and her partner attended a city council meeting the day before to explain their situation, but officials completely disregarded their concerns.

Leslie stated that McFarland is somewhere not to move to and that she has nothing good to say about how the city officials are handling their situation. She said it felt like a waste of time because they could instantly feel the carelessness of the mayor and everyone else sitting there.

Leslie added that the concrete bothers no one and that their daughter is happy going up and down on it, drawing her imagination, but the main point is why the inspector did not say anything before anything was poured. Claims of bias in everyday neighborhood encounters have drawn attention before, including a viral clip of a woman accusing another of drug use after parking.

The news clip from 23ABC, reported by Ruby Rivera, described the project as a simple home project to give their daughter a safe space to play that turned into a city dispute. Rivera stated that McFarland homeowners say a stop-work notice came without warning, putting their $15,000 project at risk.

Homeowner Rafael Martinez said in the report, “We made this area specifically for our child to play. She has her scooters, her chalk, her bike.” The report indicated that for Martinez and his wife, the project was about creating a safe space for their 3-year-old.

Martinez claimed the city inspector visited on September 18 when the work began but did not mention any violations even after the project details were explained. Ring camera footage in the news clip showed the inspector returning with the red tag and saying, “I’m giving you guys a red tag. You can’t have a third car driveway in the city.”

Martinez said the extra concrete was not poured for parking and that he made that clear from the start. The notice reportedly cited McFarland’s 60/40 ordinance, which requires 60 percent of a front yard to remain landscaped and limits concrete to 40 percent. Martinez stated he had never heard of the rule before and questioned why it was not brought up earlier.

Photos taken the same day as the first visit appeared to show the project still in early stages, which Martinez said contradicted the inspector’s claim that most of it was already poured. He stated, “I just thought it was completely unfair how the guy was here and he waited till it was dry for him to bring me this notice.”

Rivera reported that she reached out to the city, which initially indicated a response would be provided but later declined to comment. On October 14, the city provided a statement that read in part, “Out of respect for the resident’s privacy and the confidentiality considerations associated with individual cases, the city will not be providing an interview or public comment regarding the specific circumstances.”

The report stated that the couple is left with options to remove part of the concrete, shorten it, or seek an exception through the zoning commission, which could add to the $15,000 they say they have already spent.

Martinez said, “It’s been a really big impact. I mean, $15,000, whether it’s to me or the next person, that’s a lot of money. And for it to be just torn out from under you, it’s- it- that’s where it hurts.” Rivera noted that the dispute may end up in court, as the homeowners said they are consulting with a lawyer and hoping to reach a resolution.

Viewers shared a range of reactions in the comments under the original video. Some questioned broader issues around property rights, with one writing, “Do we ever really own our property.” Another suggested a simple fix by saying, “it’s not a third car driveway. it’s a play area. problem solved.”

Several people expressed frustration with local rules limiting what homeowners can do on their own land. One commented, “I cant understand why you cant do what u want with your property in usa.”

A different viewer voiced disappointment and offered an explanation for the situation, writing, “That’s very disappointing. Unfortunately, it seems like you’re being targeted simply because some people have a hard time accepting that a Latino family can live in and enjoy a nice neighborhood.”

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