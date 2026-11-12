A woman held up a torn receipt next to an open burger box while filming herself. She explained that she was on her period as she compared the printed order to the food in front of her. The TikTok video showed her pink and black manicured nails as she pointed at the items inside the box.

She said in the video that the receipt listed no slivered onions and no American cheese on the Quarter Pounder. She then pointed at the patty and stated that large slivers of raw white onion sat right there in front of her face. She added that melted yellow American cheese appeared on one side of the patty and on the opposite side as well.

She claimed the burger had nothing she wanted on it, including no mustard, no ketchup, and no pickle. She gestured toward the plain toasted bun while describing the mismatch. She said, “Y’all gotta be pranking me,” after noting that this was the type of situation that left her feeling flabbergasted.

Details from the receipt and the burger in the parking lot

She held the receipt higher and revealed more of the printed text, which included the words “Pounder Cheese” and “NO American Cheese” next to the order number 1210. She explained that all she wanted was a Quarter Pounder with no cheese and no onion. She stated that she received the opposite of what she ordered.

She said the restaurant was not busy and was not crowded at the time. She mentioned she was still sitting in the parking lot and could go inside to show the staff the order. She added that she would first have to get her daughter out of the car.

While looking at the box, she noticed a small red spot on the inside of the lid and questioned whether it was ketchup. She asked how the spot got there. She joked that the staff must have thought about making the burger correctly before deciding it went against their religion. Her video joins other McDonald’s order mix-ups, such as a customer who found cheddar cheese on the cardboard box instead of in his burger.

She repeated that she really hated to be that person but explained she was because she was on her period. She described being unable to talk correctly right then because she felt so flabbergasted, even though she noted it was not a big deal.

Viewers shared their own experiences in the comments section. One person wrote, “U so mad I took a bite of the receipt.” Another stated, “I paid 70 cents for extra lettuce on my mcchicken and when I opened it there was not 1 piece of lettuce.”

A different commenter asked, “Why can’t you just order it the way it comes.” Someone else wrote, “Telling EVERYONE but the employees.” One more person suggested, “Just take it back and tell them. McDonald’s is always hiring and it may have been someone that was new that was left unattended and they tried their best.

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