McDonald’s customer gets cheddar cheese on the cardboard box instead of in his burger, and told the fast food chain employees: ‘Count your days’

A McDonald’s customer recently discovered his cheddar cheese stuck to the cardboard packaging rather than inside his burger, leading him to record a video telling the employees to count their days, Daily Dot reported. The footage shows the cheese plastered against the side and top of the box.

Recommended Videos

The customer took the time to open the top half of the bun for the camera, proving that the burger was completely devoid of cheese. He did not seem overly angry, though, as he appeared more amused than anything while showing off the mistake. He addressed the staff directly in the video, saying, “Count your days, boys…Cause what the actual f— is that?” Even though the presentation was a total failure, he did not offer any further commentary on the taste or quality of the food itself, finishing the recording with a chuckle.

The video was shared on X by the account @ClownWorld and has already racked up over 320,000 views. Since the post hit the internet, the comment section has turned into a massive debate about fast food quality. You can find all sorts of responses, ranging from memes and jokes to AI-generated videos mocking the situation.

Some users tried to play the role of investigator to figure out how this could even happen

One user suggested that the person making the sandwich was “(They were) probably doing some ridiculous TikTok while making it.” Other people took a more analytical approach to the mechanics of the kitchen, with one user writing, “I think the sandwich maker puts it on correctly, but when they pick up the burger and put it in the bag…that’s when the cheese slides off.”

This McDonald’s employee really looked at that slice of cheese hanging halfway out of the sandwich, closed the box, and thought, “Yep, that’s good to go.”



It’s not even about the cheese. It’s about the complete lack of pride in doing the job right. When you’re paying more than… pic.twitter.com/0lDfOyzgc9 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) July 14, 2026

This incident has definitely reignited the conversation regarding whether the chain is losing its touch. Some of the comments were quite harsh, with one person asking, “Why do people even eat there anymore? So many better choices.”

Another commenter took a more cynical view, noting, “If you’re eating McDonald’s and expecting quality…You have far greater issues than where the cheese landed.” It is interesting to see how these small, individual mishaps can spiral into a broader discussion about expectations versus reality when it comes to fast food chains.

Interestingly, there were plenty of people who chimed in with their own experiences, suggesting that this customer actually got off lucky. Many claimed that having the cheese in the box at all is better than what they have received in their own visits. It seems like inconsistent service is a recurring theme for many diners, even if this specific instance of the cheese migration is particularly funny. Whether these mistakes are just random, one-off accidents or a sign of deeper issues within the kitchen remains to be seen.

For now, it serves as a reminder that if you are grabbing a burger on the go, you might want to check inside the box before you take that first bite.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy