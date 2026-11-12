A woman said she opened a DoorDash order from Subway and found a knife baked into the sandwich. Millennial Mama posted the video on TikTok showing the sandwich cut in half on its branded wrapper, with a knife blade protruding from the bread.

In the clip, a hand lifted the top half of the sandwich and revealed a red-handled knife embedded inside. The hand then picked up the knife and held it up to the camera against the wrapper. She wrote in the caption, “S–t you just can’t make up. Door dashed subway tonight and got an extra surprise I didn’t order wrapped up in my sandwhich WTF #Subway Store # on receipt doesn’t work and corporate number I googled is not subway… Hello @Subway ?”

She wrote in the caption that she DoorDashed Subway that night and got an extra surprise she did not order wrapped up in her sandwich. She also said the store number on the receipt did not work and that a corporate number she found online was not Subway.

Viewers and a Subway manager responded to the discovery

Viewers offered mixed reactions, some treating it as an accident and others questioning how it went unnoticed. One person wrote, “Ah yes the prison shank combo,” while another who claimed to be a former employee said, “As an ex subway employee i just know they were wondering where the f–k that knife went.”

Someone who appeared to speak from restaurant experience wrote, “It happens when we in a rush some time my new hire send one out by accident she got us almost sue.” Another viewer pushed back on assuming bad intent and stated, “It could have been a mistake and that happens yall nowadays think everyone out to get you.” Rushed orders can spark conflict on both sides of the counter, as in a Kansas City cafe dispute over sandwich wrapping.

A different commenter linked the issue to staffing choices and wrote, “thats what happens when management fires the good/hard workers..i know from experience.” One person expressed disbelief at the wrapping process and said, “I don’t see how they didn’t see that when wrapping the sandwhich omg.”

When someone suggested she could sue, Millennial Mama replied that she could not get in contact with anyone at the store or headquarters because she guessed they do not have one. Others took a lighter tone, with one writing, “I mean I’d be happy to get a free knife!” and another adding, “These are expensive knives lucky you.”

A person who identified as a Subway manager explained that corporate does not have a direct line for complaints because most locations are owned by private owners. The manager wrote, “Subway manager here, and unfortunately corporate doesn’t have a direct line for complaints as most locations are owned by private owners.

The person added, “but if you can’t call the store you can go to Subway.com, scroll down until you see get to know us and click that and a menu will open and you will see contact us, you can click that and deal with the AI chat but it will get you where you need to be! I hope that helps!”

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