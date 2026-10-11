A woman who posts on TikTok as CeCe under the username @coachcentearious shared a video about her choice to stop living in an apartment in Phoenix, Arizona. She explained that she recently made the decision to give up her apartment to save money. The video has gained 455,700 views, 44,300 likes, and over 3,850 comments.

Recommended Videos

CeCe described working full-time as an Uber driver and putting in anywhere between 60 to 80 hours a week. She claimed she can bring in anywhere between $1,800 to $2,100 a week. She noted that if you do the math, that would mean she would be bringing in anywhere between $7,000 to $8,000 a month.

She identified herself as a very transparent person who decided to share the update. CeCe stated that she has a daughter in college and a son who lives with his dad in another state. She added that she is not married and does not have a roommate because she has kids.

Costs that led her to leave the apartment for her car

CeCe indicated she was drowning and that she lives in Phoenix, Arizona, where it is extremely expensive. She stated, “I was drowning.” She explained that when her lease was up, she decided not to renew it.

She mentioned she has been a driver for 10 years. After her mother totaled her car during the pandemic, she began renting a vehicle through a third-party company rather than through Uber or Lyft. CeCe claimed she pays $400 a week for the rental, which comes to $1,600 a month and includes all the maintenance and the insurance.

She noted that she drives a Prius that gets 52 miles to the gallon. CeCe described gas in the area as about $5 a gallon and said she pays anywhere between $40 to $60 a day in gas. She added that she drives anywhere between 10 to 14 hours a day and can make anywhere in a day $250 to almost $400 depending on the day.

The apartment she left was a two-bedroom in North Phoenix that cost $1,850 a month, she explained. CeCe described it as a very nice area and maintained that she was not living above her means. She stated that the car rental, gas, and apartment meant she was paying three different rents by herself, not including her phone bill, light bill, or food.

CeCe also detailed extra summer costs tied to her children. She explained that her daughter wanted to come home in May and that her son came from Omaha for a summer camp. She claimed she paid for eight flights between May and August because she needed to see her kids.

She recounted previously taking a job with Progressive Insurance after getting burnt out from driving. CeCe explained that she worked from home at $23 an hour and that after taxes and insurance a biweekly amount of $1,250 hit her account. She stated she quit because it was not enough money and she still drove rideshare at night to try to make up the difference.

CeCe described opting to live out of her car and getting a blow-up mattress, pillows, and blackout shades. She explained that this was a choice because she felt that if she had continued to stay paying three rents, her mental health would have failed her. She outlined a daily routine of packing up, going to the gym to shower and work out, storing her belongings in a storage unit, and cleaning the car at a car wash so it looks ready for work.

She indicated she plans to save up, pay off some debts, and get her own newer vehicle. CeCe stated she is going to start documenting part of this journey and that she feels like maybe this will encourage somebody who may have to make this kind of decision for themselves.

Viewers left a range of comments on the video. One commenter suggested a shared-housing idea for women facing similar costs. They wrote, “We need to normalize women living in a house like the golden girls.”

Another described moving away from the United States for a different lifestyle. They wrote, “That’s exactly why I left America and moved back to the islands where I’m experiencing so much peace and a healthy lifestyle.” Debates over whether gig pay covers real costs persist, as when a part-time Uber driver shares his earnings history and says it’s not as bad as people say.

A third offered support for her choice. They wrote, “You are inspirational and should be very proud of yourself!!!!!!” One commenter focused on broader cost issues. They wrote, “The economy has risen above most peoples means. That’s the problem.”

Another described the overall situation as hard on people. They wrote, “People don’t understand how severe this is, it is designed to be cruel and inhumane. No one should have to decide between their mental health and the basic human need of shelter.” A final commenter gave a suggestion about long-term planning. They wrote, “I hope you’re investing towards your retirement.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy