Dog trapped in freezing water with only her head visible above the ice, so firefighters had to act fast before it was too late

A golden retriever named Mia was pulled from a freezing pond in Spring Arbor, Michigan. Fire and police departments worked together to save the dog after she fell through the ice. The rescue was successful thanks to the quick response from emergency crews.

According to People, Mia had been struggling in the cold water for about 30 minutes before help arrived. She was around 30 yards from shore when rescuers found her. Photos from the scene showed only her head above the water as she tried to hold onto the ice with her paws.

The Spring Arbor Township Police Department arrived first after getting a 911 call. The officer on scene quickly called the Spring Arbor Township Fire Department for help because the rescue needed special equipment and training for cold water and unstable ice.

Teamwork between departments made all the difference in saving Mia’s life

Officials praised how well the police and fire departments worked together during the emergency. They said, “Quick thinking and inter-agency coordination between the Spring Arbor Township Police Department and Spring Arbor Township Fire Department led to the successful rescue of a dog that fell through ice on a private pond today.”

Firefighters arrived soon after and used specialized cold-water rescue gear to reach Mia. The rescuers carefully moved across the dangerous ice to get to the dog. They were able to secure Mia and bring her safely back to shore.

Mia was reunited with her owner right away and is now in stable condition after the scary experience. The rescue happened just in time, as spending that long in freezing water could have caused serious problems like hypothermia. Pet owners should stay alert to unexpected health dangers their dogs face in different environments.

Michigan has been dealing with harsh winter weather lately. Weather reports show widespread snow is expected in the lower half of the state in mid-January. These cold conditions make frozen bodies of water especially dangerous.

After the rescue, the police department warned residents to “exercise extreme caution around frozen bodies of water, as ice thickness can vary and pose serious risks to both people and pets.” Ice that looks solid from shore can be very thin just a few feet out.

Pet owners need to keep their animals away from frozen ponds and lakes because the ice cannot be trusted. Being prepared for emergencies is important, as veterinary treatments can become unexpectedly costly when pets need urgent care.

