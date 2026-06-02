Albanian anti-corruption prosecutors are investigating a luxury resort project linked to Jared Kushner as citizen and environmental protests continue

Albanian anti-corruption prosecutors have officially opened an investigation into a large luxury resort project linked to Jared Kushner. The move comes as public anger grows, with citizens and environmental groups taking to the streets to protest the possible destruction of sensitive coastal areas.

Recommended Videos

The probe is being handled by the special anti-corruption prosecution office, known as SPAK. The office confirmed on Monday that it is looking into controversial changes made in 2024 regarding land ownership and the protected status of the development site. These regulatory changes were what cleared the way for tourism development in the region.

SPAK is widely seen as the most trusted institution in the country, reports Politico. It was established in 2019 with backing from the EU and the United States to handle high-level corruption cases. The project it is now examining has become the subject of heavy public scrutiny.

Details of the resort plan and the protected land at the center of the case

The project involves the uninhabited Adriatic island of Sazan and a large part of the Vjosa-Narta protected landscape. This area is a critical habitat for wildlife, including flamingos, seals, and sea turtle nesting sites. Jared Kushner, who leads the private equity firm Affinity Partners, revealed plans in August 2024 to turn the site into a large luxury resort.

Reports indicate the plan could include as many as 10,000 hotel rooms. Kushner and his wife, Ivanka, visited the area in early 2026. Prime Minister Edi Rama has stayed involved in the process and confirmed that talks with the government are ongoing. During a session with Albanian lawmakers on Monday, Rama defended the project, stating, “I want to make Albania a country that [is] a destination to be envied in the region, and this project is part of this effort.”

He also said the final proposal has not been submitted yet and that the required environmental study remains incomplete. He denied that the project would reach into protected wildlife reserves. The situation on the ground has become more tense. Protests grew toward the end of May after developers installed large fences topped with barbed wire at the site in Zvernec, which blocked public access to the beach.

Hundreds have rallied in Albania against plans by a Jared Kushner-linked investment firm to develop Sazan Island and parts of a protected national park into a luxury resort.



Anger was fuelled by comments by Ivanka Trump, describing Sazan as a ‘private island’ they ‘discovered’. pic.twitter.com/V6gbD0ZNgR — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 2, 2026

Tensions rose further after footage surfaced showing private security guards appearing to assault and drag a protester along a cliff while threatening others who were trying to remove the fences. Following this, authorities revoked the licenses of two private security firms, arrested one guard, and removed a local police chief from his duties.

About 15 protesters have also been charged. On Sunday night, demonstrators gathered outside government offices to demand that the project be scrapped and to call for the resignation of the prime minister. More actions were planned for Monday evening in Tirana and near the proposed site on June 6.

This is not the first time a Kushner-linked project has faced scrutiny. Affinity Partners previously abandoned a large-scale development in Serbia in 2025 following intense controversy and similar investigations by local authorities.

A luxury resort project backed by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump has sparked controversy on Albania’s southern coast after construction began near the protected Narta Lagoon.



Residents and environmental activists have protested the development, clashing with private security… pic.twitter.com/WDr2crYXXj — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 30, 2026

Kushner, who currently serves as the special envoy for peace for President Donald Trump, holds a large real estate portfolio. His dual roles as a businessman and a diplomat handling sensitive international negotiations on Gaza, Iran, and the war in Ukraine have drawn significant criticism over potential conflicts of interest, the kind of concern that grows as the US hits its worst corruption ranking. Such cases have also fueled wider debate over how fraud charges against wealthy figures are handled. As Albania works toward its goal of joining the EU by 2030, the international community is watching how the case develops, including what investigators find about the legality of the land status changes.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy