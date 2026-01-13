‘Day of reckoning & retribution’: Trump threatens Minnesota with ominous warning after ICE shooting protests

Just another day, just another public threat from the president.

President Donald Trump sent a strong warning to Minnesota’s Democratic leaders this week. He said “THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!” The president accused state Democrats of using a recent police shooting to hide what he says is massive fraud they have allowed in the state.

Tensions in Minneapolis have been high since an ICE agent shot and killed protester Renee Good last week. After the shooting, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey demanded that federal law enforcement leave the city right away. Trump, however, sees the protests differently.

According to Politico, he posted on Truth Social asking if Minnesota residents “really want to live in a community in which there are thousands of already convicted murderers, drug dealers and addicts, rapists, violent released and escaped prisoners, dangerous people from foreign mental institutions and insane asylums, and other deadly criminals too dangerous to even mention.”

He ended by saying “FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!” The White House says the ICE official acted in self-defense during the incident with Good. But some people worry the government moved too quickly in claiming Good committed “domestic terrorism” by trying to hit the ICE agent with her vehicle.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance quickly shifted attention to a large investigation into fraud in Minnesota’s nutrition and social services programs. The investigation has already charged more than 90 people in Minnesota with defrauding the government. The Department of Health and Human Services froze hundreds of millions of dollars in child care funding for the state in December.

Vice President Vance announced a new assistant attorney general position the day after Good’s shooting. This new role will investigate fraud across the country, starting in Minnesota. Trump’s aggressive stance on Minnesota comes as Mexico agrees to work with Trump on border issues, though not exactly as he originally wanted.

Trump connected both issues on Tuesday, saying Minnesota Democrats “love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people.” The administration believes federal agents help reduce crime, not cause problems.

While Trump pushes his agenda domestically, Greenland has firmly rejected his takeover proposals and emphasized their existing alliances. Trump wrote that wherever ICE has gone, “crime comes down.” Minnesota has become the main focus for the president’s push on law enforcement and fighting financial fraud.

