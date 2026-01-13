‘I don’t need to wear a pin about it’: Bill Maher refuses to join Golden Globes activism, then gets roasted on stage

Comedian Bill Maher made fun of celebrities who wore pins at the Golden Globes about a Minneapolis woman who was shot and killed by an ICE agent last week. He said wearing these pins is not something he does.

“We’re just here for show business today,” the 69-year-old comedian told a reporter on the red carpet, according to the NY Post. The reporter asked him about celebrities using the award show to make political statements.

“You know, it was a terrible thing that happened, and it shouldn’t have happened, and if they didn’t act like such thugs, it wouldn’t have happened. But I don’t need to wear a pin about it,” the controversial talk show continued.

Celebrities wore pins while Maher got mocked on stage

Several celebrities at the Hollywood award show wore pins that said “Be Good.” This was a reference to Renee Good, a woman who protested against ICE. She was shot after she drove her SUV into the path of an ICE agent in Minneapolis. Actor Mark Ruffalo and comedian Wanda Sykes were among those who wore the pins.

Sykes made fun of Maher while presenting the award for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. She told him from the stage that he gives people so much, but she would love a little less. She asked him to just try less.

When the camera showed Maher in the audience, he sat with almost no expression on his face. Maher’s reaction to Sykes’ roast showed exactly how he felt about her comments. The award went to Ricky Gervais, who like Maher has been criticized for not following woke rules and making jokes about left-wing topics like transgender rights.

Good’s death caused new criticism of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown across the country. It also increased anti-ICE feelings that have grown since President Trump’s second term started.

Federal officials say the agent, Jonathan Ross, who worked for ICE for 10 years, shot Good three times in self-defense. They called the incident an act of domestic terrorism. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey used the shooting to push against immigration enforcement and accused ICE agents of being reckless.

Ross was dragged the length of a football field by a car last year while trying to arrest an illegal immigrant driver. Officials said Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, and her wife Rebecca, 40, had been bothering ICE agents all day. A new video showed Rebecca telling her wife to drive moments before she tried to speed away. Ruffalo also made headlines earlier when he spoke about Trump and JD Vance on the red carpet.

