New report implicates George W. Bush’s DOJ in the handling of Jeffrey Epstein’s initial 2006 arrest and secret plea deal

A new report from The Miami Herald has linked the Department of Justice during George W. Bush’s presidency to the disputed handling of Jeffrey Epstein’s first arrest in 2006. The report, published on June 8, 2026, by journalist Julie K. Brown, looks at the internal moves that let the financier avoid serious consequences for years.

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The reporting focuses on the work of former Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter. Reiter spent years leading the first criminal investigation into Epstein, gathering evidence and interviewing two dozen victims and their families.

Even though his team did much of the work, Reiter said he was blocked by state prosecutors and later pushed aside by federal officials once they took over the case. One of the most troubling parts of the report involves a meeting between Reiter and then-Miami U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta. Reiter, acting on behalf of concerned families, urged Acosta to bring a serious federal case against Epstein.

A confrontation with the U.S. attorney who later joined the Trump administration

During their talk, Reiter pressed the prosecutor, saying, “I’m here to ask you to live up to the principles that you espoused when you were sworn in.” Reiter also questioned the lack of action, noting that his team had built a large case with roughly 100 potential counts and two dozen cooperating victims.

He asked, “Who has the authority to make the decision of whether or not to federally prosecute Epstein? We turned it over to you. We did most of the work, and the assistant U.S. attorney told us she usually gets 10 years for each count, and we had maybe 100 counts and probably 24 or so cooperating victims. So whose authority is it?”

New report reveals that George W. Bush’s DOJ helped assist in Jeffrey Epstein’s 2007 plea negotiations that resulted in his sweetheart deal, per the Miami Herald. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) June 8, 2026

Acosta’s answer is one of the most revealing parts of the exchange. He said, “We have been receiving some guidance from main justice and [Epstein’s] defense attorneys have done a very effective job in stalling the case.”

The term “main justice” refers to the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C., which was led by Attorney General Alberto Gonzales at the time. Some observers have described this pattern as a systemic intelligence failure spanning decades.

Epstein later secured a secret plea deal in 2007, pleading guilty to only one count of solicitation. This happened even though authorities were aware of at least 40 potential victims. It was not until 2019 that Epstein faced indictment on sex trafficking charges. Questions about Epstein’s case have continued, including disputes over his unsealed suicide note.

The report also covers the later political career of Alex Acosta, who served as labor secretary during President Donald Trump’s first term. During his confirmation process, Acosta was asked by the Trump transition team whether the Epstein case would be a political liability. Acosta claimed he told the team, “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone.”

Reiter remains critical of how the situation unfolded. He told Brown that he sees the failure to challenge Epstein’s actions as one of the most significant breakdowns of the criminal justice system in recent years. He acknowledges that some reforms have occurred, but he stresses that the real test is whether the system truly learns from these past failures.

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