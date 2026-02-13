OpenAI cofounder backs Trump with millions, arguing AI is bigger than politics

OpenAI cofounder and president Greg Brockman has emerged as one of President Donald Trump’s largest individual donors of 2025, contributing tens of millions of dollars to political action committees while arguing his focus remains on artificial intelligence. As reported by WIRED, Brockman says his political spending is rooted in shaping AI policy rather than partisan alignment.

Brockman and his wife, Anna, donated $25 million last September to MAGA Inc., the super PAC supporting Trump. The contribution marked a significant escalation in his political giving, as his largest prior donation had been $5,400 to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. The couple also directed $25 million to Leading the Future, a bipartisan AI-focused super PAC aimed at opposing candidates viewed as hostile to AI development, and pledged another $25 million to the group in 2026.

Brockman has maintained that the donations are tied to OpenAI’s broader mission to develop advanced AI systems that benefit humanity. In an interview, he said the mission is “bigger than companies, bigger than corporate structures,” and described AI as potentially the most impactful technology humanity has created.

Brockman says AI policy outweighs partisan politics

Brockman argues that public sentiment toward AI is becoming increasingly cautious, citing research suggesting Americans are more concerned than excited about its growing role in daily life. The broader policy push has also played out alongside other federal messaging, including a White House coal celebration.

“There’s a small number of politicians who I think, despite realizing it’s not the most popular thing, are really putting themselves out there to say, actually, we think [AI] is important for the country,” Brockman said, adding that backing AI-friendly policies is something he views as larger than any one employer.

The donations have sparked backlash, including an online campaign known as QuitGPT, urging users to cancel ChatGPT subscriptions in response to Brockman’s support for Trump. The backlash has coincided with other political disputes in Trump’s orbit, including Canada tariff vote threats.

Internally, the contributions have reportedly caused discomfort among some OpenAI employees. While staff recognize the need to engage with policymakers on emerging technology, some believe the scale of the donations exceeds what is necessary for business interests. Brockman acknowledged internal disagreement, stating that consensus has never been universal within the company.

The political context also includes Trump’s pro-AI stance during his second term, which has featured efforts to ease regulatory barriers and streamline permitting for large data centers. He has also signed executive actions aimed at challenging state-level AI laws that could create inconsistent regulatory standards.

Recent events have further strained relationships between technology leaders and the administration. Executives at other AI firms have publicly criticized actions taken by federal authorities, while OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly expressed concern to employees about certain enforcement policies.

Brockman declined to comment directly on those incidents and reiterated his broader message that AI has the potential to unify rather than divide. OpenAI has stated that the Brockmans’ political contributions are personal and do not represent the company’s official position.

