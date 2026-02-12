Trump just ripped into six Republican lawmakers who voted against tariffs on Canada, and his threats include ‘consequences come Election time’

President Trump just threatened “consequences come Election time” for any Republican lawmaker who dares to vote against his administration’s tariff policies, as reported by The Hill. The president made it crystal clear that opposition to his economic agenda could lead to serious primary challenges for those who cross him.

The president’s threat came shortly after six House Republicans voted alongside Democrats in favor of a resolution aiming to repeal the tariffs specifically targeting Canada.The resolution was sponsored by Rep. Gregory Meeks, but it took the votes of Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska, Kevin Kiley of California, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Jeff Hurd of Colorado, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, and Dan Newhouse of Washington to make a stand against the current policy.

President Trump took to Truth Social to double down on his position, arguing that these taxes are vital for American safety and negotiation strength. Tariffs have become absolutely central to his second-term economic policy, as he has hiked up import taxes on goods from some of the U.S.’s closest trading partners, including Canada, Mexico, and China. He stressed that this policy is about far more than just trade.

Interestingly, Rep. Jared Goldman was the single Democrat who bucked his party and voted against the repeal measure

Trump made it clear that any Republican who votes against these measures will “seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries!” He wrote, “In addition, TARIFFS have given us Great National Security because the mere mention of the word has Countries agreeing to our strongest wishes.” The president concluded that tariffs provide both “Economic and National Security,” adding that “no Republican should be responsible for destroying this privilege.”

While the president views tariffs as a crucial tool for securing national interests and negotiating better deals, the policy has strained international relations and, more importantly, hit American consumers directly in the wallet. The nonpartisan Tax Foundation estimates that these tariffs effectively resulted in an average tax increase of $1,000 for every U.S. household last year. The group warns that if these policies stick around, the cost could climb even higher by several hundred dollars this year.

The Democrats are already seizing on these consumer costs, especially as the 2026 gubernatorial races begin to heat up. Sam Newton, the communications director for the Democratic Governors Association, called out several House Republicans running for governor who chose to defend the tariff policy.

Newton noted that Americans are already exhausted by high costs, saying, “As Americans continue to bear the brunt of high costs on everything from housing to groceries, every congressional Republican running for governor voted to defend Trump’s deeply unpopular, cost-raising tariffs on Canada.” He believes this vote is only going to make things much worse for the GOP down the line.

