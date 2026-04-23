Palantir just signed a $300 million deal with US government to safeguard food supply, but we already had FDA to do that job

Palantir has officially secured a $300 million contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to utilize its software for managing farmland as geopolitical risks continue to threaten global supply chains, CNBC reported. This agreement is a significant expansion of the company’s existing work with the agency, highlighting just how much Palantir is deepening its footprint within the federal government beyond its traditional, core defense contracts focused on military modernization.

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While the USDA has long been the primary entity overseeing our food supply, the reality is that U.S. farmers are currently facing an incredibly difficult environment. They are dealing with skyrocketing supply costs and are being squeezed by an ongoing trade war involving major trading partners, including China. This trade war has already caused significant market instability, specifically regarding soybean purchases. Furthermore, the situation has become increasingly complex due to rising fuel costs linked to the war in the Middle East, which has triggered shipping disruptions and spiked fertilizer prices.

These economic pressures are forcing many farmers to fundamentally rethink their production strategies, which puts the stability of our food supply chains at risk. On a farm in Goldsboro, North Carolina, Lorenda Overman is navigating these exact hurdles. She noted that her farm has been battling weather, disease, and insects while facing record high input prices that have continued to climb over the last six to eight weeks.

Beyond the immediate economic concerns, there is also growing scrutiny regarding foreign ownership of U.S. farmland

Fertilizer and nitrogen costs on her farm have jumped from $139 per acre last year to an unexpected $217 this season. Overman explained that she did not pre-order fertilizer, a common industry practice, because her farm struggled to make ends meet last year and she was hopeful prices would drop as the planting season began. She stated, “We can’t wait for the [Strait of Hormuz] to open back up and those ships to get here before we have to purchase those inputs.”

Data from the American Farm Bureau Federation highlights the scale of this issue, showing that fertilizer access and affordability are now defining challenges for the current growing season. Survey results conducted April 3 through April 11 indicate that 58% of respondents report worsening financial conditions. In the Midwest, 48% of farmers said they could not afford the fertilizer they need, while that share reached at least 66% in the Western, Northeast, and Southern regions.

USDA signed a $300 million deal with Palantir Technologies Inc. this week to help the agency implement its "One Farmer, One File" initiative announced in February to help farmers reduce paperwork.



Environmental Editor @DTNeeley reports: https://t.co/sZjzhUW22V pic.twitter.com/NyUxA4q4IK — DTN/Progressive Farmer (@dtnpf) April 23, 2026

Tommy Salisbury, an Oklahoma farmer, pointed out that the timing of these price spikes was particularly damaging because farmers were already locked into their annual budgets. He remarked, “That increase that we’ve talked about on fertilizer happened right before spring planning. It was the worst timing of all.” Salisbury and others are now looking to pivot away from corn or milo toward soybeans, which generally require less fertilizer, though he noted that they are currently paying input prices of 2026 while receiving crop prices reminiscent of the 1970s and 1980s.

Beyond the immediate economic concerns, there is also growing scrutiny regarding foreign ownership of U.S. farmland. A recent research note from the Foundation of Defense Democracies suggested that the USDA should reform reporting requirements under the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act to prevent adversarial countries from using land transactions to gain a strategic edge. The new contract with Palantir is widely viewed as a move by the USDA to address these complex issues by leveraging the company’s digital tools and data analytics capabilities.

Palantir itself was founded in 2003 to help scale U.S. defense capabilities following the events of 9/11. CEO Alex Karp has consistently emphasized the company’s focus on supporting U.S. warfighters. The company has gained significant attention for its AI-powered Maven Smart System platform, which the U.S. military has used in the Middle East. At AIPCon in March, Karp told CNBC, “The fact that you can now target more precisely … has shifted the way in which war is fought.

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