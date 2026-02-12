Russia shrugs off Trump’s Cuba tariff threat, but one quiet admission says more than the defiance

The Kremlin is publicly downplaying President Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on any country supplying oil to Cuba, even as the island’s deepening fuel crisis is affecting Russian operations. As reported by The Hill, Moscow has been forced to adjust flight schedules and evacuate some of its citizens due to shortages.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov suggested Russia is largely insulated from potential U.S. economic retaliation, noting that economic ties between Washington and Moscow were mostly severed after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. He said the country would not want escalation but added that there is little trade remaining between the two nations.

At the same time, Peskov confirmed Russia is discussing ways to assist Cuba, though he said it is “impossible to discuss these issues in such a public manner.” The comments come as conditions on the island continue to deteriorate.

Russia’s actions reveal the strain behind the rhetoric

The standoff stems from President Trump’s January military operation capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and taking control of the country’s oil exports. Trump then threatened tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba, which has long depended on subsidized Venezuelan fuel. The same week also saw a national emergency over Canada.

The United Nations warned last week that the resulting fuel crisis has led to severe shortages, widespread power cuts, and rising food prices across Cuba. The worsening conditions have prompted Russia to evacuate some of its citizens and modify flight schedules because of limited fuel availability.

Russia’s Ambassador to Cuba, Viktor Koronelli, denied that embassy evacuations are being planned and said Moscow remains committed to supporting Havana. He said Cuban officials are counting on assistance from friendly nations and that Russia stands ready to help.

The crisis has also drawn international response. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized U.S. policy toward Cuba and described it as unfair, adding that the Cuban people are suffering under the sanctions.

On Thursday, Mexico sent two Mexican-flagged ships carrying humanitarian aid to Havana harbor. Chilean Foreign Affairs Minister Alberto van Klaveren also announced that Chile would provide monetary assistance to Cuba through multilateral organizations, citing hunger and ongoing power outages.

The State Department said last week that the United States is delivering $6 million in humanitarian assistance through two Christian charities to provide direct support to the Cuban people, warning that Cuban authorities will be held accountable for any interference or diversion of the aid. Separately, it was announced that T-Mobile calls can do live translation.

