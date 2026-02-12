Live translation is coming to T-Mobile calls, but there’s one catch to use it

T-Mobile is rolling out real-time Live Translation directly through its wireless network, eliminating the need for specialized hardware or third-party apps. The feature was detailed by Android Police, which reported that the carrier has integrated an agentic AI platform into its core infrastructure.

According to the report, T-Mobile says it is the first carrier to embed a real-time AI system at the network level. That approach allows the company to deliver new capabilities without requiring customers to purchase new devices or subscribe to additional services.

The first feature powered by this integration is Live Translation, which provides real-time translated audio during phone calls. The tool is designed to bridge language gaps during conversations, potentially benefiting businesses, families, and travelers.

The feature works on nearly any phone, with one requirement

Because the translation system operates within T-Mobile’s network, it works across a wide range of devices. That includes modern smartphones as well as older flip phones, and it functions even when calling a landline, similar to how a one-click Windows bug exploit can affect users regardless of device age.

The company says the tool supports more than 50 languages, including widely spoken languages such as Spanish, Chinese, French, and German. It also includes languages less commonly supported at the carrier level, such as Māori, Welsh, Swahili, and Icelandic.

There is one requirement for using Live Translation: at least one person on the call must be a T-Mobile customer. The feature can be enabled when one caller is on T-Mobile, including during travel-related disruptions like an American Airlines crew location issue.

The service is currently in beta testing. Registration opened on Wednesday, February 11, and access is limited to T-Mobile postpaid customers. Eligible users can register through the T-Life app or the dedicated Live Translation webpage.

Once enrolled, customers can activate or deactivate the feature by dialing 87 during an active call. The process is designed to be simple and accessible without navigating additional menus.

By deploying AI at the network level rather than through device-based software, T-Mobile is expanding access to advanced call features across its subscriber base. Whether other U.S. carriers adopt a similar approach remains to be seen.

