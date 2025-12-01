‘So difficult to be a conservative’: Former prosecutor Joseph Moreno rips into Donald Trump after his unhinged rant on Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar

Former federal prosecutor Joseph Moreno absolutely slammed President Trump for a recent social media rant that targeted Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Representative Ilhan Omar, as reported by The Hill. Moreno, a conservative-leaning citizen himself, reacted strongly to the president’s comments which included a slur demeaning people with disabilities aimed at Walz.

Moreno pointed out how frustrating this type of political messaging is for people who value civility. He said these comments are making it “so difficult to be a conservative-leaning citizen, who, my whole life has cherished vigorous, but respectful debate.”

President Trump’s recent tirade on Truth Social came following the tragic shooting in Washington, after which he vowed to halt immigration from all “third-world countries.” The president used an awful slur against Walz, the 2024 Democratic nominee for vice president. He called the governor “seriously retarded” and alleged that Walz was allowing refugees from Somalia to reside in the North Star State, giving them access to “prey” on local citizens.

Moreno’s remarks shed light on the moral dilemma many Republicans feel right now

Gov. Walz wasn’t having it. He fired back immediately by referencing the president’s recent medical examination. Walz urged the president to “release” his MRI results, which the president had undertaken last month.

Trump wasn’t finished taking shots at Minnesota lawmakers, though. He also targeted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), with whom he’s definitely had qualms in the past. In his online post, the president called Omar “The worst ‘Congressman/woman’ in our Country.” He then attacked her appearance, noting she was “always wrapped in her swaddling hijab,” and questioned her legal standing in the country.

The president wrote that Omar “probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother.” Furthermore, he launched an attack on her place of origin, calling it “a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc…”

This whole situation is rooted in the fact that Minnesota is actually home to the country’s largest Somali community. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, roughly 107,000 residents lived there as of 2024. The president has been railing against immigrants in recent months, especially those in the country illegally, sparking huge debates over how migrants and people of color are treated within the country. His recent decree has, in fact, thrown the lives of 200,000 Biden-era refugees into chaos.

Moreno asked how a supporter can respond when family and friends say, “How can you possibly support an administration that comes out with messages like this?” He admitted that the political calculation is incredibly hard right now and that it makes him question whether supporting President Trump is truly worth the constant headache. “It’s a tough one, and I’m not gonna pretend I know the answer to that,” he said.

The central question, he noted, is whether the country is better off now than it would be under a Biden or Harris administration, and if that result is worth “putting up with a president that puts out messaging like this.”

