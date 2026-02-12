Trump reignites a feud with a Republican governor, calling him a RINO, and the guest list is at the center of it

President Donald Trump revived a political feud this week, targeting Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and labeling him a “RINO” amid a dispute over invitations tied to the National Governors Association annual meeting. The clash was detailed by Politico, which reported that tensions escalated over who would be included in a White House business meeting scheduled for February 20.

The controversy began after Stitt, who chairs the traditionally bipartisan NGA, informed governors that a formal meeting with Trump would no longer appear on the weekend agenda. The move followed communication from the White House indicating that only Republican governors would initially be included in the business session.

Trump responded on social media, disputing Stitt’s characterization and calling him the “RINO Governor of the Great State of Oklahoma.” The president said invitations had been sent to “ALL Governors, other than two, who I feel are not worthy of being there.”

The guest list dispute escalated quickly

The two governors Trump referenced were Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, both Democrats. However, a person close to Moore said he had received an invitation before Trump’s public comments, adding confusion to the situation.

Trump said he even invited IL Gov. JB Pritzker, who he called a “SLOB of a Governor,” and CA Gov. Gavin Newsom, who he called “horrendous,” “despite the terrible job that they are doing.” And he lambasted Stitt as a “RINO.” Here he is going after Stitt again on TS: pic.twitter.com/IudF5B43i1 — Jacob Wendler (@jacob_wendler) February 11, 2026

After speaking directly with Trump, Stitt sent a follow-up letter informing governors that all states would be invited to the business meeting. Some Democratic governors began receiving invitations shortly afterward, as the House voter ID bill moved through Washington the same week.

Stitt’s office confirmed he looked forward to all governors participating. The NGA’s acting executive director and CEO also emphasized the importance of continuing the bipartisan tradition of the business meeting.

Still, the initial exclusion prompted more than a dozen Democratic governors to announce they would boycott a separate bipartisan dinner at the White House. Trump criticized Polis over the imprisonment of former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters, who was sentenced in 2024 for attempting to undermine the 2020 presidential election results, and he has signed a pardon for Peters, though Democrats in the state argue a president cannot grant clemency for state-level convictions.

Trump also criticized Moore, referencing past scrutiny during Moore’s 2022 campaign related to how he described receiving a Bronze Star, which Moore later called an honest mistake. Moore has suggested race may have played a role in the initial exclusion.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president has discretion over White House invitations, amid the Canada emergency tariff rebuke that has also kept attention on who is being included in administration events. The episode adds another layer of strain to Stitt’s role as NGA chair as he navigates partisan divisions ahead of his term ending in 2027.

