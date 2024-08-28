Gestalt: Steam & Cinder is an impressive, grim, steampunk game with marvelous pixel art that blends modern gaming and retro graphics. Although the game fails to deliver an experience as long as usually expected from games of its genre, Gestalt manages to deliver a fun journey in a memorable Steampunk world.

Visuals and Aesthetics

Image: Metamorphosis Games

From the start of the game, it’s clear that Gestalt: Steam & Cinder is a stunning work of art. The pixel art is stunning like it comes from a high-quality 32-bit game. The characters are equally impressive, each with their own personality and purpose. This attention to detail creates a world that feels worth exploring.

The steampunk aesthetic isn’t just skin-deep; It covers every aspect of the game, from the architecture of the cities to the design of the enemies you encounter. This consistent art direction helps create an interconnected world that is both visually appealing and exciting.

Gameplay and Mechanics

Image: Metamorphosis Games

As for the gameplay, Gestalt offers a solid, familiar Metroidvania experience. Combat in the game feels fluid and responsive, giving players who take the time to master the mechanics a rewarding experience.

That said, I also noticed that the game does have a problem when it comes to balance. This issue was harder to ignore during some boss fights. For instance, fighting Einherger felt unnecessarily long, turning what should have been a fierce struggle into an exercise in endurance.

Exploration is very important in Gestalt, and the game does an admirable job of encouraging players to roam around and find new and hidden paths. The Metroidvania features are also quite well integrated, with new abilities opening up previously inaccessible areas as you’d expect.

However, the map design is far from as good as some maps seen in similar titles. While not that confusing, the map and the exploration in Gestalt aren’t as intuitive and well-integrated as one might expect from a somewhat traditional Metroidvania game. In addition, limited travel speeds can make backtracking feel like a chore.

All the mentioned issues would be easy to ignore, however, if it wasn’t for one crucial problem. Gestalt is a short Metroidvania game. It won’t take you more than 7 hours to beat the game. Doing all side content can grant you maybe 2 or 3 more hours of gameplay, but it still makes the game considerably short when compared to other recent Metroidvania games. This doesn’t mean the game is bad, but it can be disappointing if you intend to spend countless hours exploring this steampunk world.

Story and World-Building

Image: Metamorphosis Games

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder has a very detailed lore behind its world. Past events that shape the current state of this steampunk setting drive the main plot of the game. I think it’s fair to say that Gestalt is quite ambitious and does a great job of introducing its lore through dialogue and cutscenes. Yet, I still feel like the storyline can be a double-edged sword.

Sometimes the game expects you to be super excited about events that you’re just learning about even when you didn’t have the time to get attached to the world or characters in it. Besides, considering that Gestalt is not a long game, the story ends up feeling a bit pretentious and undercooked.

That said, the Gestalt’s story is still compelling enough to keep players invested, especially if you take the time to explore the side quests and delve into lore. While not groundbreaking, Alethea’s journey is fun, interesting, and worth experiencing.

Sound and Music

The audio design in Gestalt is another highlight, with a soundtrack that perfectly complements the game’s steampunk aesthetic. The music is not only well-composed but also thematically appropriate, helping to set the mood for each area you explore. Whether it’s the twang of guitars mixed with synth beats in the Outskirts or the tense melodies that accompany boss battles, the soundtrack does an excellent job of enhancing the overall experience.

Sound effects are equally well-crafted, providing clear audio cues that help you navigate the game’s challenges. From the distinct sounds of enemy attacks to the subtle clues that hint at hidden secrets, the audio design adds another layer of immersion to the gameplay.

Technical Performance

Image: Metamorphosis Games

On a technical level, Gestalt performs well, with smooth animations and responsive controls that make for a polished gameplay experience. I encountered no significant bugs or glitches during my playthrough, and the game ran consistently well, even during the more hectic combat sequences.

The Verdict

Ultimately, Gestalt: Steam & Cinder is a game that will likely appeal to fans of the genre, especially those who appreciate strong art direction and well-designed worlds. If you can accept that this game is short and far from perfect, chances are you’ll love it.

While not necessarily offering anything new, Gestalt: Steam & Cinder is a safe bet that will probably please fans of Metroidvania games. And, if you like Steampunk settings, the game’s chosen aesthetic style is the cherry on the top.

Great music

Fun gameplay

Steampunk setting Cons Too short for a Metroidvania

Balance isn't great A copy of this game was provided by the publisher for review. Reviewed on PC.

