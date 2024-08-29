Anger Foot Review

I didn’t know what to expect when I started playing Anger Foot, but I was pleasantly surprised. In a genre that struggles to be original, Anger Foot manages to come up with a unique visual style and adrenaline-fueled gameplay. The result is a fun shooter with a wicked sense of humor that manages to stand out.

The Heart-Pounding Core

Image: Free Lives

Anger Foot’s gameplay is not necessarily unique. It’s a fast-paced first-person shooter with many stages in which you have a limited amount of time to go through tight areas and finish the level. You have a melee attack and usually carry a gun that you can also throw at your enemies to stun them. Sometimes you’ll find a beverage that gives you some kind of boost. Your goal is to stay alive and find the exist of each level so you can move on to the next one. Sounds familiar?

That said, Anger Foot tries to stand out by making all about its kicking mechanic. It treats your melee weapon as your primary weapon. Over time, you’ll unlock new sneakers and each comes with a unique bonus. For instance, one replenishes your ammo when you hit an enemy, another one knocks enemies upwards instead of knocking them back, and there’s even one that makes their heads bigger for some reason.

Although the game looks silly and cartoonish, it’s quite challenging and you will die a lot when playing it. The levels are not randomized, so the game expects you to play them repeatedly, learn the position of enemies and barrels, and use it all to your advantage. It’s all about trial and error.

Replayability and Variety

Image: Free Lives

Frankly, although there’s a lot to enjoy in Anger Foot, I don’t think I could play this game for too long. The music sounds repetitive and the game forces you to complete the same levels in a different way to unlock shoes. Although many players might not find it a bad thing, I felt like most of it was unnecessary padding. Instead of being rewarded for playing the levels well, I was pushed into playing in ways that I didn’t want to only so I could unlock more sneakers. Honestly, that didn’t feel good at all.

This issue is bigger once you realize that the gameplay variety isn’t great. The combat is the main focus of the game, but it’s also quite repetitive. It didn’t take long for the thrill of kicking down doors and unlocking new shoes to start fading. The humor, while initially hilarious, can sometimes feel a bit overdone. And the music, which is also not bad at first, is the first one to start feeling annoying after a while.

Style Over Substance?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Anger Foot is indeed a stylish game with great music and visuals. The kicking mechanic and the many shoes do make the game fun, but if those elements are not enough to keep you hooked, nothing else will. Although there’s some uniqueness to its gameplay, it’s not enough to make it stand out on its own. Instead, Anger Foot relies on its overall package to keep you interested.

Overall, the gameplay loop is nothing new, but it works. The game is very well-polished and has a charming, vibrant, absurd world. The story is simplistic, but it serves the game as it is. You play as Anger Foot, and a gang steals your best four shoes. Now you have to kick a bunch of people to get them back. It’s almost like the story is purposely made as an excuse for the fun gameplay that the developers crafted, and I love it!

The Verdict

I often refused to stop playing Anger Foot cause I wanted to figure out the best route to finish a level, but at times, I also felt like I needed a break from it. This is clearly a great game, but it can quickly start to feel repetitive and frustrating at times. If you like fast-paced arcade shooters and the game’s visual style, I’m sure you’ll have a blast with it. If not, you might not find anything here to keep you coming back.

Anger Foot Anger Foot is a stylish, fast-paced first-person shooter that combines a unique kicking mechanic with adrenaline-fueled gameplay. While its humor and vibrant visuals stand out, the repetitive combat and level design can make the game feel monotonous over time. If you enjoy arcade-style shooters and quirky aesthetics, Anger Foot offers a fun, albeit occasionally frustrating, experience. Pros Fun Sneakers and Kicking mechanics

Stylish visuals

Humorous Tone

Adrenaline-fueled, fast-placed gameplay Cons Repetitive music

Gameplay lacks variety A copy of this game was provided by the publisher for review. Reviewed on PC.

