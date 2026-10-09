A car hit a mom’s quad bike on her Greek vacation and broke her back, then her insurance didn’t cover quad bikes, leaving her almost a $37,000 bill

Diane Steadman is facing a financial burden of almost $37,000 after a quad bike accident in Greece left her with a broken back and no insurance coverage. The 61-year-old was on the final day of a two-week vacation on the island of Skiathos with her partner, Mick Raftery, when they were hit by a car while returning their rental vehicle.

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As reported by LADbible, the collision happened as the couple was heading back to the rental store, and it sent both of them flying. Mick escaped with cuts and bruises, while Diane suffered fractures to two of her vertebrae.

Diane recalled the moments after the crash, saying, “I felt a jump in my back and I don’t remember anything else.” She added, “I was in and out of consciousness, I didn’t have the energy to speak to anybody when I woke up.”

Her travel insurance left out the one vehicle she was riding

Diane was taken by ambulance to an emergency medical center and was later moved to the Greek mainland for further care. Although she had purchased travel insurance, she discovered when filing her claim that her policy did not cover accidents involving quad bikes, leaving her responsible for all of her medical expenses.

Diane could not afford the $52,848 required for her operating fees, and she was forced to borrow $36,993 to secure a flight home in an air ambulance. The couple returned to the United Kingdom on September 30 and are now fundraising to help cover the cost of that medical transport.

Diane is now back home in Warwickshire and is waiting for surgery. “It’s just been one thing after another, I will not be going abroad again, no way,” she said.

She also spoke about her recovery, saying, “Mick has been brave and tried to put a smile on my face.” She continued, “I’m scared of the operation, everyone is telling me it’s going to be okay.”

Mick has urged others to learn from their experience. “Check your insurance before you rent a quad bike,” he said. “We were mistaken in thinking insurance covered quad bikes too.”

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