A server says a group of teenage boys walked out on a restaurant tab of more than $300, but one of them left behind the one thing that brought his mother through the door. The woman reportedly brushed off the incident as her son pushing boundaries, according to BroBible, and the visit ended with police involved.

Samantha (@misssamanthab) shared the story in a TikTok video that has drawn hundreds of thousands of views. She says the boys ordered a large amount of food and asked for to-go boxes. By the time she came back to the table with them, the group had vanished, though one of the teens had forgotten his phone, so she handed it to her manager.

A woman later came in asking for her son’s phone, and Samantha says the boy did not want to collect it himself. When the manager explained the unpaid bill, the server claims the mother called it normal teenage behavior and said her son was “experimenting with the rules.” Samantha says she replied, “Ma’am that is stealing,” before the woman argued that keeping the phone was the real theft.

Things escalated when the mother called the police and accused the restaurant of holding her son’s property, according to the server. Once the officer heard the full story, Samantha claims he told the woman she had essentially called the police on herself. The officer then brought the teen in from the car, and the boy admitted what he had done before his mother paid the tab.

The mother made it clear she was not leaving a tip, which did not surprise the server. “Oh, really? Really, you thought I was expecting a tip after your child ran out on a $300 tab, and you said, ‘Let him experience life?'” Samantha says in the clip. In a message to the outlet, she added that kids raised this way will eventually “be in for a rude awakening.”

Viewers in the comments placed most of the blame on the mother. “That mom is the problem,” one person wrote, while another joked that the woman was apparently ready to replace a $1,500 phone rather than cover a $300 bill. One commenter warned that “experimenting with the rules” is how people end up in jail, as the line quickly became the most quoted part of the video.

Several parents described how they would have handled things differently. One said she would have dragged her child back inside to apologize, paid with a big tip and made the teen pay it back “WITH INTEREST.” However, another viewer pointed to a double standard, arguing that the mother would likely be furious if her own teenager worked as a server and a dine-and-dash came out of his paycheck.

Some viewers suggested restaurants should automatically add a 30% tip whenever a dine-and-dasher is caught and made to pay, while others brought up the old saying about the apple not falling far from the tree. Other businesses have taken a more public route, however, as seen when a Chicago restaurant caught dine-and-dashers on camera and asked the internet to identify them.

The restaurant’s name and location were not shared in the video, and it is unclear whether the business considered pressing charges before the tab was settled.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the mother’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Samantha’s TikTok video.

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