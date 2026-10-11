A man says his Hinge date asked him to cover her $120 pedicure before their first date, so he told her to add a wax dip and callus peel

A man recently left his Hinge date stranded at a nail salon after she expected him to foot the bill for her $120 pedicure before they even grabbed dinner. The creator behind the TikTok account @chritiancooks99 shared his awkward date story in a video that has since racked up millions of views and thousands of comments.

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As reported by DailyDot, Christian, the creator, explained that he had recently updated his Hinge profile to be more specific about his expectations. He included non-negotiables like needing a partner who is child-free and has her own living space. A woman he referred to as Lady reached out to him, confirming she met his criteria. After spending about a week chatting, they decided to meet up. She didn’t have a car, so Christian agreed to pick her up at an address she provided.

When Christian arrived at the location, he realized it was a strip mall rather than a residence. He found a Starbucks, a Chipotle, a Tropical Smoothie, a thrift shop, and a nail salon. Lady confirmed she was inside the nail salon and asked him to come in while she finished her pedicure. He thought it was a bit strange for a first date, but he went inside anyway.

He decided to play along

After a few minutes of small talk, he claims she casually asked, “Hey, it’s gonna be about $120.00, is that okay?” When Christian looked confused, she clarified, “Pedicure is gonna be about $120.00. I just wanted to look really good for you, is that okay?” When he asked if she wanted him to cover the fee, she responded, “Well, yeah, I’m getting ready for a date for you.”

Christian reportedly decided to play along. He even let her pick out a nail polish color, opting for pink. He then suggested adding a wax dip and a callus peel to the service, which clearly excited both Lady and the nail technician.

Christian described the moment by saying, “Lady’s eyes just turned into money bags, like you would see in a cartoon.” He told her he would wait at the front and that she should check with him when it was time to pay.

About 10 minutes later, Christian told Lady he had forgotten his wallet in the car and would be right back. Instead of returning, he reportedly got in his car and drove away, leaving her at the salon. He went to enjoy his dinner reservation alone and ignored all the calls and messages that followed.

Many people in the comments section felt that he handled the situation well. One commenter wrote, “As a girl, I agree with what you did.” Another person added, “As a female, not only do I support what you did, but I applaud you also. Well played.” Another user pointed out that the entire encounter seemed calculated, noting, “She didn’t think she would be done – she PLANNED for you to pick her up there. That’s INSANE.”

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