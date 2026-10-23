A Philadelphia woman is trying to figure out how a 60-pound outdoor couch disappeared from her fourth-floor balcony, and the only real leads so far have come from people living nearby. One neighbor says she spotted the couch out on the street before it turned up in an alley, according to The Nerd Stash.

Jessica Massey (@jessica7massey) documented the search on TikTok, where her first video has racked up over a million views. Her boyfriend called to ask whether she knew where their outdoor couch had gone, and she assumed he was joking. The balcony can only be reached through a neighbor’s adjacent balcony or from the roof, which is a big part of why the disappearance has left her so confused.

Massey first asked the people next door whether they had seen anything, and none of them had. She was doubtful that wind could move something that heavy, so the search continued. That is when an upstairs neighbor told the couple she “saw the couch yesterday on the street and then later in the day she saw it in the alley,” which only deepened the mystery.

Viewers are convinced the neighbors know more than they are letting on

The search widened from there. Massey wrote a letter to neighbors across the street who have a Ring camera, and they told her they never saw how the couch reached the street but did see it “wrapped up.” She also claims a homeless man approached her and asked about “the tan couch,” saying he had spotted it on the street the day before.

“We have three people who have confirmed that they have seen the couch outside,” the Philadelphia woman says in the video, adding that she was waiting on her landlord for possible security footage. Commenters quickly began calling the saga “couchgate,” and many landed on the same theory. “100% the neighbors,” one viewer wrote, while another bluntly said, “hi, someone is lying.”

Others were uneasy about how easy the balcony seems to access, as one viewer said they did not like that neighbors “can just climb over that little divider.” Another asked whether Massey had beef with the people next door, or whether her boyfriend secretly hated the couch. Belongings vanishing from a home can stir up far worse confusion, as one North Carolina woman’s apartment was cleared out by men who had the wrong address.

In later updates, Massey has floated the idea that strong winds on the day the couch vanished may have carried it over the edge. However, many viewers were not buying it. Several pointed out that a small table on the same balcony apparently stayed put, and one commenter said they refused to believe the couch “jumped off the balcony” on its own.

Outdoor furniture brand Polywood has since stepped in. Massey thanked the company in a post she labeled her final couch update, and Polywood’s official account replied in the comments that a “couch upgrade” was on the way. A few viewers on that post defended the wind theory, as one commenter from Missouri noted that strong gusts can tear apart one house and leave the next one untouched.

Massey has not said whether the original couch was ever recovered or where it finally ended up. However, viewers are still pushing her to track down the landlord’s security footage, which could show how it left the balcony.

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