A server says a customer left her a $2 tip on an $825 tab, and on top of that told her ‘you look so mean’

A server says she received a $2 tip on an $825 tab, along with a comment about her appearance. The video was posted on TikTok by creator @maggiespams.01 on June 13, 2026, and it has reached about 1.7 million views and 178,800 likes.

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As first highlighted by Daily Dot, the creator is seen wearing her work uniform in the clip while recounting being told, “You look so mean.” She shared more about the financial pressure of service work in a follow-up video posted on July 9, 2026.

In another video, she laid out her monthly expenses, noting that she has to “pay for my car, pay for my car insurance, pay for my car maintenance.” She also said she must “pay for my gas to get me to my work location so I can work and get money,” adding, “Then the cycle starts again the next month. It’s just a circle. I’m not understanding.”

The videos sparked a debate in the comment section over the expectations of tipping culture. One commenter wrote, “I don’t understand tipping. Why should I pay you when you are already getting paid.” Another person added, “I […] dont [sic] understand this tipping culture,” and asked, “like why am I supposed to give you tip [sic] when you are just doing your job and already getting paid.”

Other viewers focused on the responsibility of the customer when dining out. One commenter wrote, “If you don’t have enough money to enjoy your life how are you even going out to eat in the first place.”

Another viewer pushed back against the idea that tipping is optional, writing, “These comments talking about ‘tipping is optional’ are […] crazy.” They added, “[D]on’t eat out if you’re not gonna tip because servers make most of their money from tips.”

Some felt the employer’s pay structure is separate from the customer’s responsibility. “Your employer not paying you is not our problem, tipping is optional, I tip, but only if it was good service,” one commenter wrote.

The details of this story come solely from the account shared by @maggiespams.01 on TikTok and have not been independently verified. The location of the workplace also remains unconfirmed.

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