Meirivone Rocha Moraes is celebrating six years of marriage to her rag doll husband, Marcelo, despite a rocky period where she previously labeled him a serial cheater. She shared the milestone on her social media pages, posting a photo of herself smiling next to the life-sized doll. In the post, she wrote, “Today we commemorate six years of love, my love you were and always will be my best decision, thank you so much for being in my life.”

As reported by LADbible, the anniversary comes only months after Moraes opened up about some intense relationship struggles. She admitted that being married to a doll is not always easy and even claimed that Marcelo has been unfaithful more than once.

She told Now to Love, “Being married to a rag doll isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.” She also noted, “I forgave him before for the simple fact that we have a family together,” and added, “I couldn’t break us apart for the kids’ sake.”

They went to weekly couples therapy

Moraes has been quite vocal about her frustration, stating that she does not believe him when he claims he will change. She mentioned that she was angry and disappointed by his actions, even though she is fully aware he is made of cloth. She shared her feelings by saying, “People tell me he’s just a doll and I know he’s made of cloth, but he’s not stupid. If there’s one thing he knows how to do, it’s manipulate.”

A Brazilian woman accused her husband of cheating and made him sleep in a separate bed. Her husband was a rag doll.



In 2022, Meirivone Rocha Moraes claimed a friend told her another woman had taken Marcelo, the life-sized doll she’d held a wedding ceremony with, to a motel.… pic.twitter.com/jzWqb2aoyU — Morbid Knowledge (@MorbidKnowledge) October 19, 2026

The couple even went to weekly couples therapy to try and work through these issues. At one point, Moraes mentioned that she was seriously thinking about asking him to leave to get the separation over with. She acknowledged that the therapy might not work and that she would eventually need to accept that the relationship is over.

The origins of this unique relationship go back to when Moraes’ mother created Marcelo to be a dance partner for her daughter. Moraes took a liking to the doll immediately and their relationship grew from there. While Moraes understands that Marcelo is an inanimate object, she maintains a belief that he possesses a soul. Her attraction is identified as objectophilia, which involves romantic or sexual feelings toward objects.

Life with Marcelo has been quite eventful for the Brazil resident. She has built a following of hundreds of thousands of people on Instagram, where she posts regular updates about their life together. Their family life has even included a dramatic event where their child, a rag doll named Marcelinho, was kidnapped. The captors demanded a ransom for the doll, but Moraes later confirmed that it was returned to her safe and sound.

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