A woman says a prayer group kept preaching at her Texas Roadhouse table after she asked them to stop, then she ‘blessed them back’

The latest update in a viral Florida encounter involves Karle Davidson, who recently saw her court case dismissed after a chaotic dinner at a Texas Roadhouse in Panama City Beach. You might have seen the video making waves on TikTok, where it has already racked up millions of views.

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As reported by BroBible, the trouble began when Davidson and a friend were trying to enjoy their meal. According to Davidson, a group of people dining nearby decided to turn the restaurant into a mission field. “They kept coming over to the table a few at a time and preaching the word of the Lord to us,” Davidson said in an Instagram message. Even after the friends asked the group to stop, the individuals persisted, claiming they were going to keep praying for them.

Davidson decided she had reached her limit, so she opted for an equally intrusive response. She climbed onto a booth in the section behind the group and took matters into her own hands. “I got up on the booth from the section behind them, and dumped ’em out n said god bless u guys!” she explained.

She suspects someone from the group called the police

The situation escalated quickly when the police arrived. Davidson suspects that someone from the religious group made the call. She remained unbothered by the police presence, noting, “I didn’t care bc I was standing on business that I had done nothing illegal since I had pasties on.” However, she was eventually arrested and was later seen sitting in the back of a police truck.

Users on TikTok have been rallying behind her, with one person writing, “Jail is temporary, and memories are forever.” Another user named Brody Horan commented, “I had to scroll and click to figure out what happened and I stand with my pastie girl queen.” One commenter even pointed out the underlying sentiment of the situation, noting, “Freedom of religion is the same as freedom FROM religion.”

After being arrested, Davidson had to appear in court, but the outcome was in her favor. She claims that the judge told her that what she did was “the funniest thing that ever hit his desk and she was NOT GUILTY.”

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