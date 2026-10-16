A woman started using sunbeds at 15 to compete with friends for the darkest tan, then at 28 doctors found melanoma

Chelsea Tantum has died at the age of 30 following a long battle with advanced melanoma, a diagnosis that followed years of regular tanning bed use. Her passing serves as a sobering reminder of the serious health risks associated with artificial tanning.

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As reported by LADbible, Chelsea began using tanning beds when she was just 15 years old. At the time, she and her friends would compete to see who could achieve the darkest tan, despite the fact that they were not old enough to legally use the equipment.

This habit continued well into her 20s. By the time she turned 28, she received a diagnosis of stage 3C melanoma. The cancer had already spread to her lungs, liver, ribs, spine, breast, pelvis, and femurs. As she turned 30, she received the news that the cancer had metastasised to her brain, moving her to stage 4D.

She shared her journey to raise awareness

She shared her journey publicly on a JustGiving page to raise awareness and fund research for the charity Melanoma Focus. In a public appeal, she wrote, “If sharing my story helps even one person get a mole checked earlier, recognise warning signs, stop using sunbeds or understand how serious melanoma truly is, then speaking up is worth it.”

🚨 A heartbreaking loss at just 30.



chelsea tantum, from manchester, has sadly passed away after battling stage 4 melanoma skin cancer.



chelsea was diagnosed at 28 after years of using sunbeds, having first started at just 15. she later discovered that the cancer had spread… pic.twitter.com/D77J7qAztN — North East Updates (@NEenglandupdate) October 11, 2026

She also noted, “If you’re able to donate — no matter how small — you’ll be helping to raise awareness, fund research, and support others walking this same path.” Her efforts were focused on highlighting the aggressive nature of the disease.

She explained, “As I approached my 30th birthday, I truly believed I was about to hear the words I had been waiting so long for: ‘no evidence of disease’.” Instead, she faced the reality of her condition, writing, “Instead, I received devastating news. The melanoma had metastasised to my brain. I am now stage 4D. While there is currently no evidence of disease elsewhere in my body, melanoma has once again found a new place to appear.”

She emphasized the urgency of the issue by stating, “This is why awareness matters so deeply to me. Melanoma is not just skin cancer. It spreads fast. It spreads aggressively. And it can change — or end — lives far quicker than people realise.”

The medical community has long warned of these dangers, and the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies UV-emitting tanning devices as a Group 1 carcinogen. Despite existing bans on tanning bed use for those under 18, concerns remain that minors are still gaining access to these facilities.

Chelsea used her platform to advocate for tighter controls, specifically calling for mandatory ID checks at salons. The UK government reportedly announced plans in May to introduce these essential ID checks to ensure the existing age restrictions are properly enforced.

Following her death, tributes have poured in for Chelsea. One person wrote, “We won’t ever understand why this has happened to the most beautiful person in the world.” The message continued, “You have fought so hard and you didn’t ever give up hope. Your grit and determination with your utter dedication to beat this disease is something I’ll never forget.” Through her advocacy and her willingness to share her story, Chelsea raised over £4,210 to support research and patient care.

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