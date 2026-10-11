A Cleveland man says a local Wyndham hotel has started turning away area residents. The man, who posts on TikTok as @buddieee83 and goes by Buddie, says staff turned him away after he arrived at the hotel.

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As reported by BroBible, Buddie found a sign at the front desk stating that the hotel would “no longer rent rooms to guests who reside locally in Cleveland and surrounding areas.” He shared a photo of the sign in a TikTok post that has drawn tens of thousands of views, captioning it, “Mannnnn what!!??”

Buddie said he visited this Wyndham location a few times a month to relax, swim, and use the jacuzzi while staying with family. The hotel was often the most affordable option in the area, usually costing between $50 and $60 a night.

The front desk had no explanation for the new rule

When Buddie asked the receptionist when the policy started or why it exists, he did not receive a clear answer. “He couldn’t (or wouldn’t) tell me anything,” Buddie said, adding that the clerk told him, “We don’t rent rooms to Cleveland people anymore. Sorry.”

Buddie also said he could not get a refund because he had booked the room through a third party agency. He questioned why the hotel would penalize all local guests over the actions of a few, noting, “They take a hundred dollar deposit and keep a card on file for incidental.” He is not the only traveler left without a room after booking this month, as a Hilton room that didn’t exist recently left a couple stranded in Washington, D.C.

https://www.tiktok.com/@buddieee83/photo/7691424426444737823

Some hotels restrict local bookings to prevent illegal activity and large parties on the property, WMBF News reports. Laws in states such as South Carolina and Missouri allow hotels to deny someone a room, as long as the decision is not based on characteristics like race, age, gender, or marital status.

Reaction to the post has been largely supportive of the policy, particularly from people who work in the hotel industry. One commenter wrote, “The amount of trouble locals cause at hotels is insane.” Another said local guests are “the ones we have the most problems with and need to call the police on.”

Several people who identified themselves as front desk agents said they agreed with the policy. They cited the difficulty of managing rooms used for large, unauthorized gatherings.

BroBible reached out to Wyndham Hotels via email regarding the policy. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify why the policy was introduced, as the hotel has not publicly explained it.

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