Air Canada passengers began praying as the plane swerved violently, then spent 40 minutes restraining the pilot due to medical emergency

An Air Canada flight went through a period of turmoil in the air when its pilot suffered an apparent seizure. According to the New York Post, the plane made an emergency landing, and during the turmoil, the passengers began praying as it swerved violently in the air. The passengers characterized the incident as horrific.

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It appears that the airplane started echoing with prayers as the flight’s pilot suffered an apparent seizure. Due to the turmoil, the plane had to make an emergency landing at Boston Logan Airport. According to the witnesses, the flight, operated by Air Canada’s regional partner, PAL Airlines, began to wobble as it passed over Newark, New Jersey.

A passenger named McDonald told ABC News that his family, including his wife and two children, were among 61 passengers on board when the plane started swerving. He told the news outlet that he immediately knew something was wrong, describing the movement as nothing like turbulence and noting that it repeated several times. McDonald said it felt like someone had ‘jilted the controls,’ adding that his sons began praying as the situation unfolded. He said passengers then worked for a ‘fairly strenuous 40 minutes’ to restrain the man, using seatbelts to hold down his legs, arms, and chest.

Air Canada says an in-flight medical emergency prompted an emergency landing after the pilot suffered an apparent seizure

There was no sign of any mechanical failure, as Air Canada issued a statement afterward stating that there was apparently a medical emergency involving the pilot, which led to the emergency landing. They mentioned that the pilot was removed from the flight in accordance with flight safety protocols. During the flight, it appears that the co-pilot took control and landed the plane safely.

A passenger jet that took off from Newark Liberty International Airport on course for Canada was diverted to Boston after the pilot suffered from a medical emergency mid-flight. Faith Abubey has the story. pic.twitter.com/ent0OzWqQu — ABC News (@ABC) June 25, 2026

Air Canada told the New York Post, “During the flight, the captain experienced a medical issue and was removed from the flight deck as per safety protocols. The first officer took control of the aircraft and diverted the flight to Boston, where it landed safely.” The ambulances were then seen around the flight as it landed, while the plane was towed to the gate.

Per the BBC-obtained radio broadcast, the pilot was immobile. The pilot stated, “Pilot is incapacitated. The aircraft is being flown by the co-pilot.” After the radio message was received, according to the Canadian Press, all the pilots at Boston Airport were called by the radio station to stay out of action due to “an inbound emergency.” Per the latest reporting, the pilot’s exact condition is still not clearly known.

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