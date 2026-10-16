Billionaire John Caudwell was asked if his 8 kids will inherit his fortune, then said ‘I absolutely disagree with trust fund babies’

John Caudwell recently confirmed that his eight children will not inherit the entirety of his massive fortune. The 74-year-old billionaire, who built his wealth through the mobile phone industry, plans to leave at least 70% of his estate to charitable causes rather than passing it down to his family.

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As reported by LADbible, Caudwell started his journey in 1987 when he launched a mobile phone wholesale business. This venture eventually grew into the Caudwell Group, which included the well-known company Phones4U. By 2006, he sold the business for 1.46 billion pounds.

While he estimates his current net worth at 1.5 billion pounds, Forbes suggests his wealth is significantly higher at 4.2 billion pounds. Despite these massive figures, he maintains a lifestyle that includes wearing clothes from ZARA and M&S and flying on EasyJet.

He’s against ‘trust fund babies’

During an appearance on LADbible Stories for Honesty Box, Caudwell addressed the question of his children and his inheritance plans directly. He noted that he has always been clear with his children, who range in age from a toddler to their late 40s, that his wealth would not automatically be theirs.

He told the show, “Well, clearly not because I’m leaving at least 70% to charity. I always told them if I made money, it would never come to them.” He added with a bit of humor, “It would go to the cats’ homes. Well, it’s not going to the cats’ homes, but it is going for charitable purposes.”

The decision to donate his wealth has been an evolving process for the entrepreneur. He recalled that after selling his business for nearly 1.5 billion pounds, he felt a sense of both success and a headache regarding how to manage such a large sum.

About six months after the sale, he decided to include a provision in his will to leave at least 50% of his fortune to charity, which he described as a huge relief. As time went on, he determined that even the remaining 50% was too much to leave to his children.

His reasoning is rooted in the belief that individuals should earn their own way in life. He stated, “Because I believe in my children finding their own way, finding their own success. I absolutely disagree with trust fund babies.”

He further explained that receiving an excessive inheritance is not beneficial for children. He believes it is important for them to have the opportunity to achieve their own success, earn their own rewards, and find personal satisfaction. This philosophy led him to shift his stance over time toward leaving little or no money to his children.

Beyond his personal inheritance plans, Caudwell has been active in philanthropy for years. He has founded several organizations, including Caudwell Children, Caudwell Youth, and Caudwell LymeCo.

He has also provided support to various other entities such as the King’s Trust, the Bomber Command Memorial, and the Elton John Aids Foundation. Although he owns a 250 million pound mansion in Mayfair, London, and other properties, his focus remains on ensuring his legacy is defined by charitable work rather than generational wealth.

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