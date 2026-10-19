Hispanic volleyball players were cheering on a Texas court. Then a parent in the stands allegedly yelled ‘We’re going to call ICE on your parents’

A high school volleyball game in Houston, Texas, turned into a scene of confrontation when parents in the stands allegedly directed racist remarks and threats involving ICE at spectators supporting the opposing team. The incident took place at Stephen F. Austin High School, and videos of the situation have since circulated online.

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As reported by The Nerd Stash, TikTok user @htxgeorge06 shared two videos documenting the event. According to the user, their group was cheering for their team when spectators from the opposing side became irritated. The group was told to stop cheering, and when they asked what they had done wrong, the spectators asked why they were arguing with an adult.

The situation escalated during the second set as the group continued to cheer. The user alleged that the spectators then threatened to call ICE on their parents and made racist comments about Hispanic people.

They were reportedly not removed from the game

In the first video, the game continues on the court while an argument happens in the stands. One woman can be heard saying, “f*** you, and whoever is related to you.” The person recording responds by saying, “Oh, that’s family friendly. That’s pretty family friendly. Thank you for telling me that. Thank you. Thank you.”

@htxgeorge06 When you lowkey get racially abused and profiles in your own school #fyp #fypシ #htx #foryoupage #racism They were saying that she will call ice on us and that we dont belong here. PRINCIPAL DID’T KEEP ME NOR HER OUT TO DEESCALATE THE SITUATION. THIS HAPPEND IN AUSTIN HIGH SCHOOL ♬ original sound – swan

The second video captures the alleged ICE threat more clearly. As the players continue their game in blue uniforms, someone in the stands shouts, “We’re going to call ICE on your parents.” Some people can be heard laughing before another exchange follows. Another person then says, “Your mama needs to go back to Mexico!” The person recording calls out the remark, saying, “You’re being racist.”

The TikTok user said they spoke with the principal and showed him the footage to demonstrate that their group had not insulted the other spectators. According to their account, the people allegedly making the comments were not removed from the game. The user also identified Kashmere High School as the opposing school and urged its community to calm down.

The videos have prompted criticism online. People are questioning why a volleyball game turned into a confrontation involving race and threats against players’ families. One commenter said, “It’s not abt race it’s abt the ppl.” Another commented, “But god forbid you say sum back bro.”

Someone else questioned why people were turning against each other, writing, “We all get racially discriminated against; why are we fighting each other.” Another offered support to the people targeted, saying, “Omg they’re weird af, I’m so sorry this happened to you. I hope you get justice.”

One commenter also called for schools to take stronger action against abusive spectators, writing, “We should teach our players that if ppl in the stands are being disrespectful, racist, or vulgar, the game must stop! And we end it there. Everybody go home.”

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