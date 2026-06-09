Massachusetts man confronts marijuana repeal petitioners on video, alleges fraud and says the exchange turned heated

A Massachusetts man recently confronted people who were collecting signatures for a ballot measure meant to repeal the state’s recreational marijuana law, which led to a heated public argument. The incident was recorded on video and later posted on Reddit. It has started a wide debate about the methods used during signature-gathering campaigns.

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The person who uploaded the video says the collectors were presenting paperwork meant to undo the current retail marijuana system. According to his account, the proposed law would keep limited access for medical marijuana patients but would fully remove the existing legal and taxed retail system.

The document reportedly included details on new possession limits, updated fines, and changes to enforcement steps for the proposed rollback. The situation got worse when the uploader decided to record the interaction. He alleges that the exchange became aggressive and that one of the people collecting signatures hit his phone while he was filming.

Reddit users are challenging the legitimacy of the petition drive amid claims of deception

The uploader claims that police arrived after the confrontation, though the officers reportedly said they could not remove the group because the store had given them permission to be there. He has said he plans to press charges and is currently trying to get security camera footage from the location to support his version of events.

As a medical marijuana patient himself, he said he was deeply concerned about what he views as deceptive methods being used to gather support for the repeal. A major point of disagreement in the Reddit post is the alleged misrepresentation of the petition.

The uploader claims the group pointed to a website called stoptherepealma.com and suggested that some of the collectors were being paid for each signature they gathered. This added to the frustration among those who feel the public is being misled about what the petition actually does. Some readers have warned about scams that target trusting people.

One user on the platform summed up the feelings of many by stating, “Can’t get legit signatures for the make weed illegal again ballot initiative – so they totally LIE.” The online reaction has been very active, with users across several subreddits sharing their thoughts on the repeal effort. Many people are questioning whether a campaign is legitimate if it appears to depend on paid collectors instead of natural public support.

While some users focused on the alleged fraud, others pointed out that paid signature gathering is a common practice in politics, even if it feels dishonest to the average person. Some users noted that the confusion around how these measures are described is a major issue for voters.

Several commenters suggested that the best approach is simply to walk away rather than engage with collectors if you suspect the information being presented isn’t accurate. Debates over how fraud cases get handled often draw similar public attention.

The uploader is now urging others to report any irregularities they come across to Massachusetts state election officials. He intends to submit his video evidence for review, hoping the state will look into the claims of misconduct. He encouraged people to verify the details of any petition before deciding to add their name to it, especially when the goal is to reverse existing laws.

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