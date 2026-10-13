Courtney Ferris, who posts on TikTok as @courtneyyferriss, shared a photo post that described a dispute with a couple who rented a room in her home. The post has received 494,300 views. In the caption, she said the situation involved a large dining table they owned together.

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Ferris claimed they had bought the table jointly, so each side owned half. She stated that she offered to buy their half for twice the amount they paid. According to her, they refused the offer.

She explained that they could not come to an agreement. As a result, the table was cut in half. Ferris noted that the couple is leaving Australia in a few months to move back home to France.

Messages showed the couple suggested cutting the table in half

Screenshots in the post showed a text conversation. Ferris said in the messages that she owned half the table and did not agree with selling it. She claimed she would take her half if it was not sold before the couple moved out in two weeks.

The housemates replied that if it was not sold in two weeks, they would come over and cut it in half. They stated, “Alright, let’s do 50/50. The table is 2.40 meters long, so that’s 1.20 meters each.”

Ferris said she would give them $200, which she described as twice what they paid and enough to cover their time and effort. Disputes over shared payments might escalate as one woman refused to pay her share after having a meal and blamed her friends for inviting her.

She added that she was happy either way, with the buyout or each taking half. The couple asked what time it would be ready and where they could collect it. Ferris replied that it would be outside in the afternoon.

She then posted a task on Airtasker seeking someone to cut the wooden table in half. The listing showed a $50 budget and described it as a simple, quick cash job for someone with a saw, preferably the next morning. Ferris said the table was very thick and she would not be able to cut it herself.

A man accepted the job for $50. In the Airtasker chat, he asked if she just wanted the table sawn straight in half and whether it would then be usable. Ferris explained that housemates who had already moved out owned half, and they could not come to an agreement, so the table was getting cut in half.

Photos showed the table stood on its side indoors. A man used a yellow angle grinder on it, with sparks flying. Text on the image said it happened at 8:30 a.m. on a Sunday morning to cut a good f–king table in half.

Another image showed the two cut halves lying on a tiled floor with sawdust nearby. Ferris said the Airtasker worker thought she was joking at first. She shared a photo of a glass mug of milky tea and biscuits on the table before it was cut, calling it her last cup of tea on the table.

The two halves were shown standing on their edges, revealing the thick cross-section of the wood. Ferris said it was a little bit sad to see the good dining table in two halves and noted that it was actually very thick.

In the comments, one viewer wrote, “I would have cut it in half long ways.” Another asked why the table was listed for $650 if they had each paid $100. Ferris replied that she did not list it for sale, they did, and no one wanted to buy it. She said she offered them $200 for their half, and they were too stubborn to take it.

One commenter wrote, “I would have got a friend they didnt know to buy it.” Another said, “This level of petty is wot I’m here for but now ur out 50?!” A further comment suggested telling them to come cut it in half themselves and take their share, while charging storage fees for every day they did not collect it.

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