‘You said you wanted all the sugar-free syrups’: Dunkin’ barista delivers a drink tasting like battery acid and the justification is truly baffling

A Dunkin’ employee nearly poisoned a customer’s caramel macchiato by dumping every single sugar-free syrup the store owned into her drink, resulting in a concoction that tasted like “battery acid,” as per BroBible. This story is wild, and frankly, it’s a perfect example of why Dunkin’s reputation for inconsistency is totally earned sometimes, maybe on par with Elon Musk’s reputation.

Content creator Eden McLeod, who goes by @eden.moro online, shared the baffling incident in a viral video on TikTok, joking that the barista almost killed her. McLeod explained that she was trying to get a sugar-free caramel macchiato. She simply asked the employee if they had sugar-free syrups available, and when he confirmed they did, she told him to use whatever was necessary to make the drink.

“‘Whatever sugar-free syrup that you need to use to make that a caramel macchiato, go ahead and use that for me, fella,’” she recalled saying. As she watched him prepare her order, she noticed a worrying amount of liquid going into the cup. “I see him squirting my drink. I’m like, ‘Dang, that’s a lot of sugar-free,’” she remembered. However, she decided to trust the process, telling herself, “As long as it don’t kill me, I’m gonna drink it.”

The concoction was enough to kill her taste buds momentarily as she took the first sip

“I took that first sip, and I said, you know how you gotta look at something like, ‘What the freak?’” McLeod explained. She said her eyes immediately started watering and she “literally felt like I had to vomit.” Thinking her peppermint gum might have been interfering with the flavor, she tried again. “I take another sip, and literally, I couldn’t even see. My eyes were so blurry,” she said. That’s a truly awful experience, and I can’t imagine taking a drink that makes you instantly regret everything.

Understandably, McLeod marched right back to Dunkin’ to figure out what happened. She found the employee who made her drink and told him it tasted like battery acid and that she almost vomited. His justification was truly baffling. “He said, ‘Well, you said you wanted all the sugar-free syrups,’” McLeod recounted in disbelief.

The employee then listed the entire roster of sugar-free flavors he had intentionally dumped into her single macchiato: coconut, blueberry, raspberry, vanilla, and caramel. “Every sugar-free freaking syrup he owns, he put in my caramel macchiato,” she said.

McLeod pointed out the obvious issue with this logic, asking, “George, why would I want that? Who would want a drink with fruit and milk?” She also noted that he never once questioned her bizarre order or tried to double-check that she actually wanted a grotesque flavor combination of every sugar-free option they stocked. “I thought you poisoned me, George,” she joked to him afterward.

While the employee, who McLeod said was “extremely sweet,” remade the drink correctly and they laughed about the incident, she maintained it was the worst drink she had ever tasted. McLeod found out the hard way that too much of a good or bad thing can be truly stomach-churning. At least, it was a one-time thing, unlike the horse treat trend of TikTok.

