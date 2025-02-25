Elon’s Reputation Is Forcing Tesla Owners To Take Drastic Measures To Protect Cars

There’s a new trend among Tesla owners that’s getting a lot of attention: many are covering their cars with logos from other car brands. Photos online show Cybertrucks with “Toyota” symbols, Model S cars with Mazda badges, and Model 3s featuring Honda or Audi logos. This seems to be connected to a rise in vandalism targeting Tesla vehicles, which some blame on CEO Elon Musk’s controversial political views.

People online are talking about this trend, with some suggesting that owners are trying to separate themselves from the Tesla brand to avoid being vandalized. This makes sense because Musk has become more openly associated with far-right political groups and previously worked with the Trump administration. Many believe that the link between Musk’s politics and the Tesla brand has made their vehicles targets for those who disagree with him.

This isn’t the first time Tesla cars have faced vandalism. There are many recorded incidents where parked Teslas were scratched or damaged, showing how this problem has been ongoing. Tesla’s facilities have also been targeted for protests, which included graffiti and disturbing images projected onto the Berlin Gigafactory linked to Musk’s political actions. One notable incident where Musk appeared to make a gesture resembling a Nazi salute seems to have made the vandalism worse.

While some Tesla owners have changed their car badges for fun in the past, the current trend of putting on competitor logos appears to be a direct response to the recent increase in vandalism. Many owners seem worried about their cars being associated with Musk’s controversial image, which could lead to more attacks.

Discussions about this trend reflect a variety of opinions. Some people are shocked at the extent owners are going to, while others feel the rise in vandalism is a valid reason for the camouflage strategy. This situation underscores how a CEO’s public image can affect how people view their products and even impact their safety.

The rise in vandalism against Teslas highlights how a company leader’s behavior can influence both the perception of the brand and the safety of its cars. Though we can’t know for sure why each owner is applying different badges, the growing trend clearly shows a strong concern about potential damage tied to the Tesla brand.

