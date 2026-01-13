Google Home just added a game-changing feature that makes your smart home way smarter than before

Google Home started 2026 with a big update that adds around 20 new starter conditions and actions. These new features give you much better control over your smart home automations. Anish Kattukaran, the Chief Product Officer for Google Home and Gemini for Home, announced this update on January 12, 2026. This update lets you create smart home routines that respond to what your devices are actually doing, not just the time on the clock.

According to Android Police, the biggest change is how your routines can now react to real-time events. Your smart home can track things like playback status, volume levels, and even if a device is buffering. For example, you can set up an automation that says “If the TV is playing media, automatically dim the lights to 50%.” You can also create triggers based on volume levels or room brightness, like “When the brightness is above 80%.”

The update also works with smart appliances like washers, dryers, and coffee machines. You can now set conditions like “When the washer is running” or “If there is an error.” This means you can get notifications when your laundry is done or turn on a light if your appliance has a problem.

Smart homes can finally think for themselves

The new actions let your devices respond automatically to these conditions. You can now arm your security system at a specific time, like 10:00 PM every night. However, you cannot disarm the system through automations yet. You also get detailed control over your appliances. If your washer is running, you can stop it remotely. If your coffee machine is idle, you can start it up from anywhere. Google has been pushing AI integration across its products, including how AI changes your shopping.

These start, stop, pause, and resume controls work with washers, dryers, and coffee machines. Right now, they do not work with smart ovens, robot vacuums, or robot mops. The update also adds useful features for other devices. Smart blinds can now open and close as part of your morning or evening routines.

Robot vacuums can pause, resume, or dock during a routine. You can also turn specific devices on or off, which helps you build more complex automation scenes. For smart bulbs, you can control light effects, but you can only stop an effect right now, not start one. While Google continues improving its AI features, the company recently removed AI from certain health searches after concerns about accuracy.

These features are available in Google Home version 4.6.55.1 for Android. The update is rolling out in stages, so it might take some time to reach your device. Google plans to release even more triggers and actions in the coming weeks, which means your smart home will keep getting better.

