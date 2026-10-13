A woman told a man on Snapchat she ‘wasn’t ready for a relationship,’ and that same afternoon he shot her in her apartment, a jury found

A Hennepin County jury has convicted 27-year-old Jose Luis Lopez Xique of first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree intentional murder, and harassment using a dangerous weapon. The conviction follows the death of 22-year-old Kayli Arseth, who was found in her Richfield home in June 2025. According to the criminal complaint, Arseth suffered a gunshot wound to her right eye at close range.

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As reported by Law & Crime, the legal proceedings have confirmed that the violence occurred just one day after Arseth turned down Lopez Xique’s romantic advances on Snapchat. The two had previously developed a connection online, often going on shopping trips together. While they maintained a digital presence as best friends on the platform, with a streak that had recently ended, the relationship remained strictly non-romantic and non-sexual.

In the days leading up to the incident, Lopez Xique repeatedly pushed for a romantic relationship involving actual dates. Arseth was clear about her boundaries, repeatedly stating she was only interested in friendship and did not feel a romantic attraction to him.

Police found Arseth in her living room

On June 16, Arseth sent a final message on Snapchat explaining her position. She wrote, “I did enjoy hanging out with you, but I don’t have enough mental capacity for any type of relationship right now. I’m trying to figure out myself as well as manage my relationship with my parents, and I’m overwhelmed and stressed already.”

Jose Luis Lopez Xique, 06/05/1998-age 27, of Shakopee is in custody and charged with 2nd degree murder in the Richfield death of Kayli Grace Arseth, 22, last month. She was found in a pool of blood in her apartment from a gunshot wound to the head.



Charges say the two met… pic.twitter.com/t19I8Ldo5l — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) July 7, 2025

Lopez Xique responded by expressing confusion and suggesting she was looking for something different. After Arseth reiterated that she simply was not ready for a relationship, Lopez Xique replied, “Sorry if I’ve been pushy to hangout but I can tone it back we can just text and keep being that person we can talk to like we were.”

Despite this exchange, location data from his phone reportedly placed him at Arseth’s apartment building that same afternoon. A neighbor reported hearing an argument, specifically recalling a man shouting, “How could you do this to me?” before the noise stopped.

Phone records indicate Lopez Xique stayed at the residence before heading to a hardware store. Police discovered Arseth face down in her living room after being asked to perform a welfare check when she could not be reached.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty addressed the case following the verdict. She noted that Arseth was a dedicated individual who loved music, art, and her friends. Arseth worked as a behavioral technician for children with special needs and was in the process of restoring her own motorcycle. Moriarty described her as a very bright, sassy, funny, and caring person who should still be with her family.

Regarding the nature of the crime, Moriarty stated, “This was a horrifying instance of a ‘rejection killing’ where Mr. Lopez Xique refused to accept that Kayli did not want a relationship.” The first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lopez Xique is currently scheduled for sentencing soon.

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