A husband came home after midnight to find his wife shot dead in their kitchen, their 13-year-old inside and their 22-year-old son gone

The son of a Massachusetts woman found shot to death in her home has been taken into custody by Vermont State Police. Authorities had been searching for Ryan Hanafin, 22, who had been identified as a person of interest and was considered armed and dangerous. Andria Hanafin, 49, was found in the kitchen of her Reading home with a gunshot wound just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to People.

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Her husband, Matthew Hanafin, made the discovery when he returned home after finishing his work shift. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Vermont State Police stopped Ryan Hanafin on Route 100 in Warren at around 2:30 p.m. that afternoon, more than 12 hours after his mother was found. Troopers had searched the area, as Ryan Hanafin was known to travel there often. He is being held on a fugitive-from-justice charge.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan described the death as the likely result of a domestic dispute. “It’s alleged domestic violence at this point, although not the traditional domestic violence situation that we think of,” Marian Ryan said. She added that the family had no prior history with Reading police. Andria had two other children, including a 13-year-old who lives in the home.

The district attorney says this is not a typical domestic violence case

The 13-year-old last saw his mother at around 5 p.m. Wednesday before he went out with friends. When he returned, he went straight to his room and did not see Andria. Another child in the family is currently away at college. Before his eventual capture in Vermont, the Reading police issued a stern warning to the public. They instructed people “not to approach [Ryan] and to instead immediately call 911” as he was considered armed and dangerous.

The district attorney, however, said after the arrest that there was no further risk to public safety. Regarding the firearm involved, police have confirmed that Ryan Hanafin held a license to carry a gun. That license has since been suspended in the wake of the investigation, and the district attorney said he also had multiple firearms registered to him.

Andria Hanafin, 49, was found shot dead inside her Reading home early Thursday, while her 22-year-old son, Ryan Hanafin, is being sought as a person of interest and considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Her husband, Matthew Hanafin, called 911 after finding her body.… pic.twitter.com/WqK1kMA0Vy — THECOUNT.com ™ © (@THECOUNTnews) October 8, 2026

Authorities have not said what charges Ryan Hanafin could face in Massachusetts. Neighbors remembered Andria Hanafin as kind and caring, and she often fostered cats in her home. Elizabeth Coppla, a family friend, said that generosity went beyond animals, as Andria Hanafin had helped many other people too.

The Reading shooting came in the same week as another deadly gun case. Ryan Hanafin is expected to appear in Vermont Superior Court on Friday afternoon. He should eventually be returned to Massachusetts, where prosecutors could announce charges over the death of Andria Hanafin.

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