Hololive’s Minato Aqua’s New ‘Aquarium’ Game Cancelled Following Graduation Announcement

VTubers – a type of content creator that uses an animated virtual avatar to represent them as opposed to using their real face – has become a cultural staple over the past few years, and are typically synonymous with the anime and manga community.

One of the largest VTuber agencies in the industry, hololive production, is famous for introducing some of the biggest talents in the space, including Sakura Miko, Houshou Marine, and Usada Pekora. One of their Gen 2 talents, Minato Aqua, recently announced through X (formerly Twitter) that she would be “graduating” – or retiring – at the end of August 2024, with her graduation stream taking place on August 28.

Sadly, for fans of the content creator, this isn’t the only piece of heartbreaking news surrounding Minato Aqua in recent days.

Minato Aqua’s New Visual Novel, ‘AQUARIUM’, Has Officially Been Cancelled Following the Vtuber’s Graduation

Something that really made Minato Aqua stand out compared to other talents in hololive was the release of her Aquarium game, which originally dropped in 2022 for the Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch before later being ported to Steam in October 2023. During the live event, “Hololive Expo 2024”, Entergram, the company behind the first Aquarium game announced a sequel was in development in March 2024.

Tragically, following Minato Aqua’s graduation announcement, Entergram swiftly followed up by stating that the game’s production had been cancelled.

While fans are understandably distraught over the news, they still expressed gratitude for the team working at Entergram on all their hard work, even if they would never be able to see the finished product.

