Hunter x Hunter Reveals Flashy New PV To Promote Volume 38’s Release

Anna Williams
Published: Sep 3, 2024 02:19 pm

The news that Hunter x Hunter would be returning to Weekly Shonen Jump couldn’t have come at a better time, with many of the magazine’s biggest hits – including Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia – officially coming to a close.

With brand-new chapters on the way, so are collected volumes of the series, and a brand-new trailer showing off fan-favorite characters of the manga just dropped to hype fans up before Volume 38 hits bookstore shelves on September 4, 2024.

The trailer shows off members of the ever-frightening Phantom Troupe in manga panels from throughout the series in a striking monotone palette.

Volume 38 of Hunter x Hunter compiles ten chapters of the original manga, specifically chapters 391 – 400. The volume continues the Succession Contest arc, which began with Chapter 349 and opened by putting the spotlight on Kurapika, who’s hired as a bodyguard for the youngest prince of the Kakin Empire in an attempt to get closer to the owner of the Scarlet Eyes.

