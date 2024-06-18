‘My Hero Academia’ season 7, episode 8 release date & time

My Hero Academia season 7 is officially underway, steamrolling the anime adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga toward its conclusion. There are plenty of exciting moments in store for this season, but the anime has finally reached a major battle that fans can’t stop talking about.

The latest episode of My Hero Academia will finally be adapting the fight against Dabi and Shoto Todoroki – a battle that beautifully defines everything that the series has been building up to with both character’s individual arcs.

When will My Hero Academia season 7, episode 8 air?

Image From Studio Bones

My Hero Academia season 7, episode 8 will be released on Crunchyroll on June 22, 2024 at 2:30 am PST, 4:30 am CST, 5:30 am EST, and 10:30 GST; shortly after the new episode airs in Japan.

The battle between Todoroki and his estranged older brother is one that fans have been waiting for since the original chapters of the manga released. Based on the episode trailer alone, it seems as though this will be a fight that studio Bones pours their heart and soul into – teasing some of the most fluid animation quality the anime has ever seen.

