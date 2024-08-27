Naruto Creator Hints At Potential New Manga Series – But When Will It Release?

Naruto is a generational shonen manga that has forever been memorialized due to its status as one of the “Big 3” – consisting of fellow Weekly Shonen Jump titles Bleach and One Piece.

The series is recognized as being a gateway for many anime fans, and despite lukewarm reception to its sequel, Boruto, Naruto Uzumaki’s journey is still beloved by anime and manga fans.

Kishimoto Mentioned He May Return To Manga – But Family Comes First

The famous mangaka recently stated during an interview with French manga publisher Kana alongside Boruto co-writer Mikio Ikemoto that:

“It’s a difficult question. I think I have a goal, but the most important thing is to spend time with my family. I love the moments with the fans, I want to have a little more. I think that in these moments I find motivation and will for a new work.”

He didn’t drop any details on the type of story he’d want to write next, or even when he would consider picking up a pen – but it seems as though Kishimoto is motivated to get back to work, eventually.

Kishimoto has tried to make manga outside of the Naruto canon in the past, most notably being the very short-lived Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru, The series only ran for only around one year (from May 13, 2019 to March 23, 2020), and was reviewed critically by some for being geared for a far younger audience than Naruto. With only five collected volumes compared to Naruto‘s 72, Samurai 8 was never going to reach the same heights.

Regardless of what Kishimoto decides to do next in his career, his legacy has been secured thanks to everyone’s favorite shinobi, Naruto Uzumaki.

