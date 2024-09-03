Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto Crossover Comic Reveals Gorgeous Alt Art Cover

IDW Publishing’s crossover between Masashi Kishimoto’s shonen masterpiece Naruto and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles may have been unexpected, but has become a more than welcome surprise with fans of both series.

Ahead of the comic’s official release on November 13, 2024, a brand-new alternate cover for the first issue of the comic – featuring art by the extremely talented Kim Jacinto – which depicts Naruto Uzumaki using his iconic Rasengan ability alongside the turtles in similar action-packed poses.

As revealed by Anime News Network, the cover is vibrant and filled with movement – which makes the already exciting collaboration even more interesting. Caleb Goellner, who’s writing the comic, told Anime News Network:

Can you believe Kim Jacinto’s awesome cover? It’s beyond humbling to get to be part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto crossover and to see artists like Kim, Hendry Prasetya, Jorge Jiménez, Felipe Smith, and others put their respective spins on Masashi Kishimoto and Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird’s creations. We’ve been working hard to deliver pure fun with the power of friendship and can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve got cooking.”

While this collaboration may seem unexpected to many, it’s shaping up to be a project made up of pure passion – something that fans of these two franchises absolutely adore.

