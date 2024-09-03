Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Naruto TMNT crossover comic official cover artwork featuring Naruto Uzumaki with the turtles
Category:
Anime
Entertainment
Manga

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto Crossover Comic Reveals Gorgeous Alt Art Cover

Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 01:08 pm

IDW Publishing’s crossover between Masashi Kishimoto’s shonen masterpiece Naruto and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles may have been unexpected, but has become a more than welcome surprise with fans of both series.

Recommended Videos

Ahead of the comic’s official release on November 13, 2024, a brand-new alternate cover for the first issue of the comic – featuring art by the extremely talented Kim Jacinto – which depicts Naruto Uzumaki using his iconic Rasengan ability alongside the turtles in similar action-packed poses.

tmnt-naruto-exclusive-cover
IDW Publishing, Anime News Network

As revealed by Anime News Network, the cover is vibrant and filled with movement – which makes the already exciting collaboration even more interesting. Caleb Goellner, who’s writing the comic, told Anime News Network:

Can you believe Kim Jacinto’s awesome cover? It’s beyond humbling to get to be part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto crossover and to see artists like Kim, Hendry Prasetya, Jorge Jiménez, Felipe Smith, and others put their respective spins on Masashi Kishimoto and Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird’s creations. We’ve been working hard to deliver pure fun with the power of friendship and can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve got cooking.”

While this collaboration may seem unexpected to many, it’s shaping up to be a project made up of pure passion – something that fans of these two franchises absolutely adore.

Source: Anime News Network

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Anna Williams
Anna Williams
Anna Williams -- not to be confused with the Tekken character -- is an editor and writer that has been working closely with the anime and manga industry for over four years for a variety of publications including Comic Book Resources, Screen Rant, and We Got This Covered. She has had the opportunity to sit down and talk with key figures in the industry, and continue to grow a vast knowledge of the art and culture that goes into each new seasonal and ongoing franchise. She's also had the opportunity to work alongside indie game developers like Baroque Decay to edit and localize early devlog materials for their upcoming game Catechesis.