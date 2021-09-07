10 Games We Hope Sony Announces at PlayStation Showcase

After an extended period of silence, Sony finally announced that they will be having a PlayStation event on the 9th of September. PlayStation gamers have reason to be excited because this has been marketed as more than a mere State of Play – it is a showcase. Although details of the event have not been revealed, Sony has stated that gamers can expect games and announcements from both PlayStation first-party studios and innovative developers both big and small. The following list outlines 10 games we really hope Sony announces at the PlayStation showcase.

10. Life is Strange Remastered Collection

Number 10 on the list of games we hope to see at the PlayStation showcase is Life is Strange, which is an episodic story-driven game originally released in 2015. It took the gaming world by storm with its enchanting recreation of the melancholy of young adulthood, and the emotional turbulence that comes with it. It is minimal on gameplay and instead lures you in with its cast of complex characters that pull at your heartstrings.

The protagonist is Max Caulfield, a young woman who attends Blackwell Academy. She loves photography, although she is a bit insecure about showing off her work. Her life takes a supernatural turn when she discovers that she has the ability to rewind time, allowing her to redo some of her decisions. This opens up the possibility for her to fix plenty of mistakes. However, as she uses her powers to help her friends, she soon discovers that her gift may be a curse in disguise.

The game managed to garner itself a cult following, but it is beginning to show its age. Fortunately, Deck Nine Games is remastering both Life Is Strange and Life Is Strange: Before the Storm which is a prequel that focuses on Max’s blue-haired friend named Chloe Price. The games were originally scheduled to release in September. However, they have since been delayed to 2022.

To make up for the delay, it would be great to see these games at the PlayStation showcase. A trailer featuring Max and Chloe with improved character animations and visuals would be a treat for any fan of the series. Best of all, it would generate hype for Life Is Strange: True Colors which is set to release on the 10th of September.

9. Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ember Lab is a small studio led by Mike Grier and Josh Grier, who are brothers. Although they have forayed into animation before, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is their first attempt at a video game. With backing from Sony, and a charming protagonist blazing the path forward, it seems likely that their first game will be a memorable one.

Since Kena’s first trailer debuted, gamers have been drawn by the game’s cute art style and soft visuals. Plenty of critics have compared the game to a Pixar movie, and the adorable, black fluffballs that follow the eponymous Kena around certainly encourage that comparison.

The game tells the story of Kena, who is a spirit guide tasked with helping the dead move from the realm of the living to the spirit world. Unfortunately, some souls are plagued by traumas that prevent them from moving on. It is Kena’s job to help them move past their difficulties so that they can make their transition.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has faced a slight delay, but it is now set to drop on the 21st of September. With the release date drawing nearer, it would be wonderful to see a bit more of Kena and her whimsical world. Kena is the cutest of the 10 games we hope to see at the PlayStation showcase. A few minutes of gameplay or a detailed story trailer would be a nice addition to the PlayStation showcase.

8. Pragmata

In 2020, a very enigmatic trailer for a curious-looking sci-fi game was released. No gameplay was revealed in the trailer, and it did not give many clues about the game’s plot, but the interesting imagery used was enough to draw most gamers in and have them waiting for more.

Pragmata is developed by Capcom, and it is set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As Capcom states on their blog, the game will be making use of a variety of next-gen tech, including ray tracing. It is scheduled for a 2022 release. That is pretty much all that Capcom has been willing to reveal about the game.

A trailer explaining a bit more about this mysterious game would go a long way towards answering the several questions surrounding this title. Of the 10 games on this list, Pragmata is one title that deserves to show up at the PlayStation showcase simply because so little is known about it.

7. Elden Ring

FromSoftware is a video game development studio known for making games that are punishing yet fair. Their difficulty is part of the appeal because overcoming a formidable challenge brings with it an exhilarating rush and an overwhelming sense of accomplishment. Their next game, set for release on the 21st of January 2022, is Elden Ring.

Like prior FromSoftware games, Elden Ring is a game dripping in lore. It takes place in a sprawling fantasy world created by video game industry veteran Hidetaka Miyazaki and bestselling novelist George R. R. Martin. You can expect to find fantastic beasts, terrifying foes, and breathtaking landscapes.

For longtime fans of FromSoftware games, there are countless reasons to get excited for Elden Ring. As much as the studio’s past games have provided addictive gameplay, in many departments they seemed to lag behind modern games. Elden Ring promises to fix that. It will feature an open-world map, allowing for unrestricted exploration. You will also be able to explore the world on foot or on horseback.

A gameplay trailer of Elden Ring would turn PlayStation’s showcase into an unforgettable event. Gamers are itching to see what Miyazaki and Martin have come up with, and January cannot get here soon enough.

6. Grand Theft Auto V Expanded & Enhanced Edition

Since its release in 2013, GTA V has been a wrecking ball of a game, breaking sales records in all directions and continuing to hold public interest across three generations of consoles. Its online component, GTA: Online, has become one of the most profitable pieces of entertainment, earning Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive billions of dollars.

The game centers on three protagonists living in the fictional city of Los Santos. Based on California, it is a place of glamour, materialism, and shallowness. The paths of the three protagonists collide as they find themselves doing heists to get the law off their back as they each chase their own version of the good life. In addition to providing an intricate narrative, GTA V also offers an open-world setting that grants you limitless freedom. Will you ride a Ferris wheel and enjoy a leisurely hike, or will you go on a murderous rampage? The choice is yours.

Rockstar announced a remaster of their iconic game for next-gen consoles. They have stated that it will be “expanded and enhanced”, but they have yet to give details about what that means. Most expect improved visuals and performance, but can gamers expect additional missions, vehicles, and weapons in the single-player campaign?

A showcase of GTA V Expanded & Enhanced Edition would generate tons of hype for the game which is set to release on the 11th of November. It would also be a big plus for Sony if the game showed off what the PS5 is capable of. It is a win-win situation.

5. The Last of Us Remastered

Easily one of the PS3’s most defining games is The Last of Us. Developed by Naughty Dog, the game tells a grim and dystopian tale of a society destroyed by a fungal infection that has turned a good portion of the population of zombie-like creatures. Life in this world is harsh, and a shocking level of brutality is necessary to survive.

The protagonist of the game is Joel, a man who is traumatized by guilt following the loss of his young daughter. Consequently, his heart has hardened, and he has lost all faith in humanity as he resorts to weapons smuggling to make it through each difficult day. Things take a drastic turn for Joel when he is tasked with transporting a spunky, confident girl named Ellie to a group known as the Fireflies. Ellie, inexplicably, is immune to the infection, and the Fireflies may be able to use her to make a cure for the infection that threatens to bring humankind’s extinction.

Through his journey with Ellie, Joel finds his humanity once again. Conversely, Ellie earns herself a father figure. The game’s sentimental narrative that was well-executed allowed The Last of Us to sweep dozens of awards and cement itself in gaming history. Hence, it comes as no surprise that rumors of an upcoming remake are already abuzz.

An appearance of the rumored game would be the perfect mic drop moment for Sony, and it would make up for their absence at E3, which was very much felt. Although the game is not as old as most games that get remastered, it is hard to say no to an opportunity to see this masterpiece of a game with a fresh new coat of paint.

4. Gran Turismo 7

One of PlayStation’s flagship franchises is Gran Turismo. Since it blasted onto the gaming scene in 1997, the games have been a showcase of each PlayStation console generation’s ability to produce jaw-dropping visuals. The games have, for decades, managed to draw in car enthusiasts looking for an immersive simulator, and casual gamers eager to drive pretty cars.

The next entry in the successful series, Gran Turismo 7, is set to drop in 2022 on both PS4 and PS5. This is notable, as this makes it the first cross-gen game in the franchise. Gran Turismo 7 promises to be a blockbuster release. Released trailers of the game reveal that classic features will see a return, including driving school, used car dealership, special events, and championships.

Despite being cross-gen, those playing on PS5 have plenty to look forward to. Most notably, the game will use real-time ray tracing to make sure the shiny paint on your car glistens just right. On PS5, the game will also take advantage of the DualSense controller’s unique features to make driving feel even more realistic and immersive. For example, the adaptive triggers will be used to mimic the feeling of ABS while braking.

As is the case with all 10 games on this list, Gran Turismo 7 is a title big enough to deserve a spot in the PlayStation showcase. It would be quite enlightening to discover the range of cars the game will feature and the racetracks that players will get to tear up. So much time has passed since an update on this game has reached the public, which makes one optimistic that the upcoming showcase will change that.

3. The Last of Us Part II Factions

Naughty Dog, one of Sony’s juggernaut first-party studios, released a sequel to the highly successful The Last of Us in 2020. It was met with critical acclaim, winning multiple Game of the Year awards. It continued the story of Joel and Ellie. However, on this outing, a thirst for revenge is the motivation and it takes our favorite characters to dark places.

Originally, the game was meant to release alongside its multiplayer counterpart. Factions, which was the multiplayer mode of the first game, was greatly successful and had a loyal following of gamers who were hooked on its unique take on multiplayer gaming. However, as The Last of Us Part II grew larger in scope, Naughty Dog decided to separate the two projects and release Part II’s Factions at a later date.

An update regarding multiplayer: pic.twitter.com/CUd98LgJGC — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 27, 2019

Nobody knew that the wait for the game would be this long. It has been over a year, and there has barely been a word from the studio regarding the state of the multiplayer or when it can be expected to release. Clearly, there is something big planned but the wait is an extended, frustrating one.

Grumbling from fans would certainly be quietened down if Sony’s showcase featured even the shortest snippet from The Last of Us Part II Factions, at least enough to assure gamers that development is still underway and that it will be available for purchase soon. Of course, perfection takes time, and Naughty Dog’s track record is reason enough to give them all the space they need. However, plenty of gamers are itching for that phenomenal multiplayer experience they are surely cooking up.

2. Horizon Forbidden West

One of the PlayStation exclusives that have been making headlines recently is Horizon Forbidden West. It is the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. Guerrilla Games took a risk when developing that game, because they were veterans in the FPS genre, and were making their first attempt at a third-person adventure game. Fortunately, their risk paid off because Aloy has become synonymous with the PlayStation brand and Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most anticipated upcoming games.

Horizon Forbidden West will continue the story of Aloy as she travels to new lands to discover more about herself, the Old World, and the robot dinosaurs she shares the post-apocalyptic planet with. Trailers released of the game show that Aloy will be armed with a new set of weapons and tools to help her against foes many times her size. Most interestingly, this includes a futuristic glider that will allow her to leap from heights and gently float down.

The game is scheduled to release on the 18th of February 2022, and pre-orders for both physical and digital versions are already available. The game is cross-gen, and everyone who purchases a PS4 version of the game will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version at no extra cost.

Despite a pretty lengthy gameplay trailer having been released already, I am sure gamers would not mind seeing more of Aloy and the beautiful tropical world of the Forbidden West. Very little has been shown of the underwater environments Aloy will be able to explore, or how her fancy new glider will impact exploration. Horizon Forbidden West is one of the biggest of the 10 games on this list, and some more gameplay footage would make the PlayStation showcase several times more entertaining.

1. God of War Ragnarok

The game many gamers eagerly await is also the game PlayStation has shown the least of. God of War Ragnarok (as the game has been called since it has yet to receive an official title) is the latest entry in the God of War series and it is set to release in 2022.

In 2020, we got nothing except for a plain, blue logo and that was enough to have the internet in a frenzy as speculations went flying. Clearly, God of War is a beloved series. It is expected that the game will continue the story of Kratos and his son, Atreus. Together, the two are an unstoppable team capable of going against the gods.

It has been an extremely long time since more information on the game has been released, so it is about time that Santa Monica Studio shed some light on this highly anticipated title. Since the game is due to release in 2022, there should be some gameplay ready to show. However, I am sure most would be okay with an in-depth story trailer. Will Kratos be the protagonist again or will the next game focus on Atreus more? What is the next challenge that must be faced? Hopefully, all these questions will be answered on Thursday.

Fingers are crossed that at least one of these 10 games finds its way into the upcoming PlayStation showcase. You can watch it on YouTube and Twitch.