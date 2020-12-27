5 Upcoming Video Game Releases in January 2021

The year is coming to a close, the winter sale is on and Christmas has come and past. 2020 has been, difficult to say the least but the year was home to really great titles and a new generation of consoles. A lot of great games are coming out next year, here are five upcoming releases for the month of January.

Title: Hitman 3

Developer: IO Interactive

Release Date: January 20, 2021

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC

IO Interactive is back with Agent 47, in this conclusion to the World of Assassination Trilogy. Alongside Diana Burnwood and long-lost friend Lucas Grey, Agent 47 must go on a planet-wide mission to eliminate the partners of providence. Hitman 3 will feature six new locations for players explore. Make use of your environment and eliminate your targets as creatively as possible. Players will be able to carry over their unlocks from Hitman 2 when the game releases on January 20, 2021.

Title: Dragonborne

Developer: Spacebot Interactive

Release Date: January 2021

Platform: Nintendo Game Boy, PC

You read that correctly. Grab your gray handheld released in 1989 because Dragonborne is a JRPG being released in 2021 for the Nintendo Game Boy. The game’s cartridge is also compatible with your Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance. Players will step into the armor of Kris, who sets out on a journey to find the greatest Dragon Slayer of all time, his father. While orders for physical copies are currently sold out you can purchase the windows version or a rom on the developers website.

Title: Cyber Shadow

Developer: Yacht Club Games

Release Date: January 26, 2021

Platform: Nintendo Switch

From Nintendo’s first handheld to its latest. Shovel Knight developer Yacht Club Games’ newest title borrows its look and feel from games like Ninja Gaiden and Strider. The game will eventually be making its way onto other systems but it’ll be making its debut on the Nintendo Switch on January 26.

Title: Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

Developer: Koei Tecmo/Gust Studios

Release Date: January 26, 2021

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

The Atelier series might not be one too many people are familiar with but the franchise’s 22nd entry is due to release next month. Atelier Ryza 2 is the sequel to 2019’s Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout. The Atelier series is a JRPG series centered around alchemy. As such players must head out, explore ruins and fight enemies to discover the secrets of alchemy. You’ll be able to grab the game of January 26, 2021.

Title: Olija

Developer: Skeleton Crew Studio/Devolver Digital

Release Date: January 28, 2021

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch

By way of Skeleton Crew Studio and Devolver Digital comes Olija. In Olija, you play as the shipwrecked Faraday who has found himself in the country of Terraphage. This land is a mystery to him and his fellow stranded sailors. Faraday, wielding a legendary harpoon, must find a away to escape the dangerous land of Terraphage. Olija will be available starting on January 28, 2021.

